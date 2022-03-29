Semajs Short

Short

WINDSOR - An inmate is dead after an assault at Bertie Correctional Institute.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Bertie Correctional Institute inmate Semajs Short, 24, was assaulted and killed by a group of inmates Tuesday afternoon.

According to North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Communications Director John Bull, Small was attacked in a housing area at the prison by several other inmates at approximately 2:14 p.m.

The prison’s first responders performed life saving measures until paramedics with Bertie County Emergency Services arrived. The paramedics worked to resuscitate the inmate.

Short was pronounced dead by paramedics at approximately 2:37 p.m.

Three other inmates were injured during the group assault and were taken to Vidant Bertie Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Bertie Correctional Institute was placed on a modified lockdown as investigators worked to discover more about what happened and why.

No staff were injured during the assault.

Short was convicted of second-degree murder in Halifax County on April 3, 2017.

He was serving a 31-year sentence. He was projected to be released on May 7, 2042.

The Windsor Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.

The North Carolina of Public Safety is fully cooperating in the investigation, and will seek criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the altercation.

Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.