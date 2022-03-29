BCI inmate murdered in attack Leslie Beachboard Managing Editor Leslie Beachboard Author email Mar 29, 2022 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Short Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WINDSOR - An inmate is dead after an assault at Bertie Correctional Institute.According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Bertie Correctional Institute inmate Semajs Short, 24, was assaulted and killed by a group of inmates Tuesday afternoon.According to North Carolina Department of Public Instruction Communications Director John Bull, Small was attacked in a housing area at the prison by several other inmates at approximately 2:14 p.m.The prison’s first responders performed life saving measures until paramedics with Bertie County Emergency Services arrived. The paramedics worked to resuscitate the inmate.Short was pronounced dead by paramedics at approximately 2:37 p.m.Three other inmates were injured during the group assault and were taken to Vidant Bertie Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.Bertie Correctional Institute was placed on a modified lockdown as investigators worked to discover more about what happened and why.No staff were injured during the assault.Short was convicted of second-degree murder in Halifax County on April 3, 2017.He was serving a 31-year sentence. He was projected to be released on May 7, 2042.The Windsor Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.The North Carolina of Public Safety is fully cooperating in the investigation, and will seek criminal prosecution against any inmate involved in the altercation.Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com. Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Inmate Semajs Short Criminal Law Social Services Crime Police Paramedic Prison North Carolina Bureau Of Investigation Bertie Correctional Institute Leslie Beachboard Author email Follow Leslie Beachboard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Albemarle Magazine Winter 2021 Veterans Day 2021 9/11 20TH Anniversary Best of the Albmarle Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLawrence ladies fall to visitorsTwo receive COVID-19 grantsJuvenile leads police on high-speed chaseI see it as my calling...Bertie girls earn trip to state title gameOut & About for the week of March 24North Carolina, Special Forces and Ukraine...The history of the recipe is important...Statewide primary set for May 17Fear the safe one… ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.