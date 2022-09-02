WINDSOR - Sports officials are becoming fewer as the school year continues. The numbers are diminishing each year throughout the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
The shortage is not only in officiating, but also in maintaining coaching continuity amongst the North Carolina High Schools as well.
But thankfully, concerned alumni have been stepping up to the plate in local schools and interceding for the student-athletes so they can continue to compete.
Bertie High School alumni LaQuetta Leary Rankins made her commitment to take the helm of the Lady Falcons varsity volleyball team recently.
Coach Rankins was nurtured and groomed under the tutelage of North Carolina AT&T Hall of Famer and former Bertie coach Alice Lyons.
Lyons set her standards as an astounding player during her tenure at N.C. AT&T. Coach Lyons brought that knowledge back to Bertie High School as she assumes the head coach position. That knowledge was passed on to Rankins.
“I attended Bertie High School from 2003 to 2007 and played volleyball under Coach Lyons. In 2007 I was presented with a scholarship to play volleyball at North Carolina Central University. But, also in 2007 to my surprise, I found out I was pregnant right after the basketball season,” Rankins shared transparently.
“I didn’t go to North Carolina Central University, but after my baby was born I continued my education at Elizabeth City State University graduating with a major in Business Administration and a minor in Criminal Justice. I didn’t like that so much so I went back to school and became a nurse,” Coach Rankins added.
“I was having a conversation with my daughter one day before the beginning of the season and she shared with me that she wasn’t sure they were going to have a volleyball team because they didn’t have a coach. My daughter asked me would I mind helping out coaching,” Rankins continued.
“Girl I have a full time job, how am I going to work it out”, Rankins replied to her daughter.
“Well, I worked it out because I will do anything for my daughter,” Rankins expressed cheerfully.
Coach Rankins continued, “I still would have taken the job if the Bertie administration would have asked me instead of my daughter. This is where I started,” said Coach Rankins.
“I have a lot to offer the team as a coach. Teamwork, knowledge and wisdom. For me to have been recognized by a HBCU for a scholarship, makes me feel I have what it takes to get them there as well,” Rankins concluded confidently.