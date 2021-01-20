WINDSOR – If interscholastic athletics resumes at Bertie High School for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school calendar year following the lifting of restrictions due to COVID-19, the Falcons will be competing for the final time as a member of the 2A Northeastern Coastal Conference.
Following the first two drafts of conference realignment, mandated by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association every four years, Bertie will drop in classification to 1A.
And, according to the first draft released in December 2020, they would join a conference consisting of member schools Riverside-Martin, South Creek, Perquimans, Gates County and Washington County.
The second draft, released Jan. 14 after Mizelle’s presentation added two more schools, to the proposed Four-Rivers Conference, Tarboro and North East Carolina Prep, which would provide a membership total of eight.
As with previous years, the NCHSAA used the enrollment figures for each school to determine which classification a school would belong to for the next four years. Average daily membership (ADM) numbers, the enrollment data used by the NCHSAA, is still the top consideration for realignment.
At their regularly scheduled meeting on Jan. 12, members of the Board of Education were briefed on the upcoming changes by BHS Athletic Director Grantley Mizelle.
“603 was our ADM including Bertie Early College High School,” Mizelle noted. “That dropped us to a 1A.”
“This is the same number (of schools) we had as of the last realignment,” he continued.
Since Mizelle’s briefing before the Board came before the addition of Tarboro and NEC Prep to the proposed league, there will be one additional chance for schools to appeal their realignment next month before the final determination takes place.
“The pro’s of this, one of the main things, is travel,” he acknowledged. “Travel will be much better on our budget and it will also allow our kids’ academic coaching to go up. When I look at the money-line I think about the children being on the road all the way to the beach, as First Flight (Kitty Hawk) and Currituck (Barco) will no longer be in our conference. They won’t have to make that long trip home following a game on Tuesday for class on Wednesday after getting home well past midnight.”
Mizelle said the new conference members had met informally twice to begin the process of setting up by-laws where each school could voice their concerns.
“Track and Field will be an issue,” he stated. “We would only have one track in the conference that we could run on (Riverside, in Williamston), so we may have to look at running at Hertford County or Edenton Holmes if they would allow it.”
Mizelle said new conference officers included Gates County High Principal and former coach Jonathan Hayes as president, with retired former Currituck County High coach Robert Woodley as secretary-treasurer.
“We have a great relationship with all these schools,” he explained. “While there will be some new and good rivalries, we will still continue to play Hertford County in every sport so we don’t have to worry about losing that.”
Board member Norman Cherry expressed his endorsement of the proposed realignment.
“We’ll have numbers of participating schools who are just like us,” he said. “That could be an advantage.”
“We’ll have a more level playing field,” Mizelle interjected. “We didn’t offer a lot of the sports like cross-country and wrestling that schools like First Flight and Currituck offered. This will help the scheduling for them as well as us and I think this will be a big factor because with those schools going up to 3A, they’ll have a lot more kids to pick from.”
