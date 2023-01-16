WINDSOR – Revenge is sweet.
Bertie High’s boy’s varsity basketball team earned a measure of retribution for a pair of losses they suffered to opponents in December by registering back-to-back wins last weekend.
Friday night in Plymouth, they topped Washington County 53-51 to raise their 1A Four Rivers Conference record to a perfect 6-0 and avenge their 71-65 loss to the Panthers in a holiday tournament back on Dec. 22.
Saturday the repayment continued with an 85-50 thrashing of Hertford County High here before a packed house at Bertie’s home gym. The Bears squeaked out a 67-65 win in Ahoskie on Dec. 17.
Sophomore swingman Zymiere Dempsey collected a career-high with 31 points, cashing in eight three-pointers. No other Bertie player had even half as many points. The Falcons team made 17-of-25 from behind the arc for the game.
Bertie (12-3) broke from the gate sinking the treys. It helped build a 30-13 first quarter lead that became a 45-24 bulge by halftime; and, at the end of the third, they led by 31 (66-35).
By the time Coach Johnnie Rascoe “called off the dogs” at the final whistle, the Bears were just five points away from having to play with a running clock.
“It feels good to beat a pair of ranked teams (HCHS was No. 4 in the 2A ranks in the East, while 1A Washington County was No. 1),” said Rascoe after the game.
Hertford County (10-3) led by a single point three times early, but midway through the first period - led by 13 points in the frame from Dempsey - Bertie ignited a 21-4 run from which the Bears never recovered.
Zy’Lee Bazemore (15), Jah’Kelvin Rascoe (13), and Trevon Halloran (10) were the other Falcon players in double-figures.
William Valentine led Hertford County's scoring with 13.
Falcon girls’ streak ends
Bertie’s girl’s team (3-9) saw their three-game win streak come to an end Saturday at the hands of Hertford County (10-3), falling 48-22. It was their second loss this season to the Lady Bears. Friday night the Lady Falcons had claimed their third win in a row in Four Rivers Conference play (3-2) with a 48-38 win at Washington County.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.
