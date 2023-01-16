DSCF7605.jpg

Falcons' Zymiere Demsey (No. 1) shown here from an earlier game against Hertford County High School scored a career high with 31 against the Bears on Saturday.

 Andre Alfred

WINDSOR – Revenge is sweet.

Bertie High’s boy’s varsity basketball team earned a measure of retribution for a pair of losses they suffered to opponents in December by registering back-to-back wins last weekend.

