WINDSOR – Sometimes a team just needs a win, and then sometimes the squad needs a statement win.
Bertie High made such a statement here Thursday night to the tune of a 36-0 shutout in a Four-Rivers Conference game with rival South Creek – the contest having been moved up a day due to impending inclement weather from Hurricane Ian.
The Falcons dominated on both sides of the football, racking up 207 yards of offense, all on the ground, while keeping the Cougars off the scoreboard.
Of note, both Bertie’s wins have come via the shutout, having posted their inaugural victory of the season 8-0 earlier over First Flight. It also doubles the number of W’s they celebrated from just a season ago when they went 1-7.
“I’m glad for the win,” said second-year skipper Colin Sneed. “This win means everything for these kids. The defense did a great job and I can’t say enough about the play of our O-line.”
The Falcons scored on their first possession; grinding out a 58-yard, five-play drive all runs by hulking fullback Jerry Mabine.
The drive was aided by three penalties by the Cougars, the last one moving Bertie to the four-yard line where Mabine bulled his way over defenders into the end-zone for the game’s first score; he then added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 Bertie lead.
South Creek started their first drive with decent field position at their own 38. However, their first play was a tackle-for-loss of three yards and the next one was a hit on quarterback Tayvon Lee that knocked the ball free and linebacker Jazya Lee – no relation – fell on it for the first of his two fumble recoveries on the night.
Bertie started at the Cougar 35 and after a couple of short runs, Mabine broke off a 22-yard scamper down into the red-zone at the eight-yard line.
But on the next play the Falcons had their first turnover when they coughed up the ball in the shadow of South Creek’s goal at the five-yard line and the Cougars pounced on the loose pigskin.
The Cougs picked up their first first-down via a couple of runs out to the 16-yard line to end the first quarter. But a tackle-for-loss and a penalty left them on their own 13 and they had to punt the ball away.
Jahkelvin Rascoe scooped up the kick near midfield at the Cougar 46-yard line and returned it 19 yards to the 27. After Mabine ripped off a dozen yards into the red zone, a short sprint by Molique Dedmon and a South Creek penalty had Bertie on the six-yard line. From there, D.J. Spruill ran off-tackle into the end zone and Xeavier Sneed ran in the conversion for a 16-0 Bertie advantage.
Starting on their own 24-yard line, South Creek gained a couple of yards before Bertie’s Erik Leary smacked the Cougars’ Kel’javious Moore for a six-yard loss back to the 20.
However, a Falcons’ penalty on the next play advanced them to the 25, and they picked up another first down to the 36 before another Bertie hit jarred the ball loose and Jazya Lee fell on his second fumble recovery of the night at the South Creek 37.
Three runs got the Falcons down to the 10-yard line where Dedmon bowled over tacklers to paydirt with just 15 seconds left in the first half.
Quarterback Trevor Massiah, on a keeper, ran in the two-point conversion and Bertie later left for the locker room with a 24-0 lead.
South Creek gobbled up much of the third quarter with a grind-it-out six-play drive resembling the old “three yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust,” but still failed to make it even to midfield before the ball went back over to Bertie on downs at the Cougar 42-yard line just as the quarter was expiring.
After being dropped for a three-yard loss, Dedmon tore off a gain down to the 32-yard line, and - following a South Creek penalty - the Falcons were at the 27. Xeavier Sneed ran it to the 13; Massiah, on a keeper, got it down to the four, and Dedmon punched it in for his second score of the night and Bertie began to nail the coffin shut with a 30-0 lead, despite missing the conversion.
South Creek fumbled the ensuing kick off allowing Bertie to take over on the Cougars’ 43 yard line where Spruill needed just one play, a run around the right side down the line for the 36-0 final.
Though about two minutes remained in the game, “things got a little chippy” between the two teams and the final moments of the game were called, setting up a restrained celebration on the Bertie sideline.
Mabine was leading rusher with 72 yards and a score. Dedmon added 29 more yards and two scores while Spruill had 64 yards on three carries with two touchdowns. Trevor Massiah, Sneed and Rascoe had the remaining 42 yards for a total of 207 rushing yards on 22 carries for the night.
Tayvon Lee led South Creek with 19 yards on five carries while Angel Sosa added 13 more. The Bertie defense held the Cougars to just 29 yards of total offense.
“This is an extra special win,” added Coach Sneed. “Let’s hope we keep it rolling in conference.”
Bertie (2-4, 1-1) travels to Gates County Friday night (Oct. 7) while South Creek (0-7, 0-3) is back on the road at first-place Tarboro.