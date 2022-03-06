WINDSOR – A hot start and their usual smothering pressure defense helped Bertie High School’s varsity girls basketball team reach the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 1A East Regional Finals with a 60-44 win over Northside-Pinetown.
It marked the school’s second trip to the state Final Four in a dozen years, and the first time competing within their new 1A classification.
The win sent the Lady Falcons (22-4) to the title game at Greenville’s J.H. Rose High School Saturday March 5 to face Wilson Prep. It was a familiar gym where Bertie won on Dec. 2 against the home team Rampants 54-37.
But none of that mattered.
In this game, Bryona West came within two points of her career-high pouring in 18 points to lead Bertie. Jessica Stokes added 15 points – going 6-for-6 – from the floor and adding 13 rebounds. Her rebound grabs totaled one-third the team total as the Falcons out-rebounded the Lady Panthers 36-to-22.
Shyanne Buck led Northside with 14 points while leading scorer Mariah Jones was held to just six points.
“Defense played a big part,” said Falcons coach Chris Jordan afterward. “Number-22 (Jones) was averaging 18 points a game and we held her down tonight.”
Jones also picked up two quick fouls in the opening three minutes of the game trying to guard West and Rakiyah Peele, causing her to sit out most of the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Bertie jumped out to a 7-0 lead thanks to baskets by Stokes, West, and Peele. After a Panther time out, Northside worked the ball inside to their 6’-2” center Buck and cut their deficit to three at 7-4. Bertie answered with a put-back from Stokes and a pair of three-pointers from Trianna Smallwood to lead 15-4.
They closed the quarter with a 20-13 advantage, despite a scary moment when point guard Yazmonasia Boone went down after a slight ankle injury.
Boone returned in the second quarter but the period belonged to West, who scored seven of her team’s 13 points in the frame. The Panthers cut it to nine points twice, but finished the first half down 11 at 33-22, Bertie.
It was still an 11-point deficit in the third, 35-24, when Bertie nailed back-to-back treys to start a 10-0 run, staking the Falcons to a 20-point lead, 44-24. It was still a 20-point edge when the horn sounded ending the period, 49-29.
The Falcon reserves carried it the rest of the way, with the 14-point final the closest Northside came in the second half.
“Defense, lock in, boxing out, getting rebounds, just everybody helping out was big today,” said West. “I just had to help my team out the best I could.”
Northside 13 9 7 15 44
Bertie 20 13 16 11 60
NORTHSIDE (44): Shyanne Buck 14, Paige Sawyer 10, Mariah Jones 6, Jean-Grace Dehoog 5, Olivia Cahoon 5, Hensley Jordan 4.
BERTIE (60): Bryona West 18, Jessica Stokes 15, Yazmonasia Boone 10, Rakiyah Peele 7, Trianna Smallwood 6, Simone Williams 2, Eyonna Swain 2.