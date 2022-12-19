AHOSKIE - An unblemished season-opening run that included four straight wins came to an end here Saturday night before a packed house at Hertford County High School as Bertie fell to the home team Bears 67-65.
The razor-thin loss was a bitter defeat for a young Falcons squad that had played their best game of the season just one night earlier on the road in a 76-21 rout at Tarboro to open conference play.
In the league debut against the Vikings, a 56-point first half helped propel the Falcons to victory. Their defense also held Tarboro scoreless in the fourth quarter, which helped produce just a six-point Viking second half. It was also Tarboro’s first game of the season.
In Saturday’s shocker, with just seven ticks left on the game clock, Hertford County junior forward Keveon Rodgers snaked his way past several Bertie defenders for a finger-roll lay-up that proved to be the difference in the contest.
Despite a double-digit advantage with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter, the game became a nail-biter for the large and vocal throng of Falcon fans in the final three-and-a-half minutes as a double-digit lead evaporated.
The large contingent, seated behind the Bertie bench, grew quieter as bit-by-bit the home team chipped away at the Falcon lead in the final frame before a lay-up off a turnover by Hertford County’s Shimere Garris knotted the game at 61-all with 2:48 left.
The lead swung back-and-forth over the next minute before Israel Powell – who led all scorers with 22 points – skyed high for a lay-up that gave Hertford County a 65-63 lead.
After a time-out and another Falcon turnover, Jah’Kelvin Rascoe picked a clean steal for Bertie and raced to the other end for a lay-up to tie the game, 65-65, with 35 seconds left.
Bears coach Charles Simmons opted not to use a time-out, and instead a quick pass up court to Rodgers led to what became the game-winner.
Bertie coach Johnnie Rascoe called time to set up a dramatic finish, which almost didn’t happen because it appeared on the frantic drive up court that Bertie’s Jah’Kelvin Rascoe had committed another turnover, losing the ball out-of-bounds.
However, the official ruled the ball glanced off a Bears player and Bertie was able to drive for the winner with 5.6 seconds left. But the Falcons’ last chance instead bounced off the rim, sending Hertford County fans into a celebratory frenzy.
“We preach the three-E’s,” said coach Rascoe after the game. “Energy, effort and execution. But somehow down the stretch we didn’t execute like we were capable.”
Down the stretch the Bears were able to win the game’s rebounding battle, 29-21, though Bertie held the edge for three quarters. For the game Bertie also had a dozen turnovers with just nine for the Bears. That became a critical factor in the closing minutes.
“Can’t have turnovers,” noted Rascoe, shaking his head. “But with back-to-back games like we had we might have just been mentally weary.”
“I liked our toughness, our aggressiveness,” said Hertford County’s Simmons. “This was two teams where the kids know each other well and it worked to our advantage when they spread the floor there in the third quarter.”
The game opened like the shoot-out it would become as Williams buried a three-pointer for Hertford County to open the scoring and the Bears built an 8-2 lead. It was 12-6, Bears, when Bertie suddenly lit it up from beyond the arc to take a 17-12 lead on back-to-back-to-back three-pointers – two of the treys by Zy’Lee Bazemore, who led Bertie’s scoring with 18 points, eight of those in the first quarter.
It was 21-16, Falcons, with the clock ticking down when Powell let fly a shot from near half-court and the buzzer-beater rattled in and left the Bears only trailing 21-19 after the opening quarter.
Bertie owned the second quarter, opening a lead of 33-24 as they outscored the Bears 12-5. It stayed an eight or nine point bulge for the Falcons until HCHS’ Jeremiah Benthall canned a pair of free throws just before halftime that made it 39-33, Bertie.
The Falcons continued running, working up to a 14-point lead, 57-43. Then, with over two minutes remaining in the third they slowed and went into a spread offense allowing the Bears to dwindle the lead down to eleven, 57-46, headed to the final frame.
But in addition to the Bears stepping up their rebounding, coupled with pressure defense (Bertie scored just eight points in the last quarter), Hertford County was able to get back in the game, setting up the fantastic finish.
“I expect we’ll re-focus,” said Rascoe. “I know the kids really wanted this game, but it’s just one game and it’s non-conference. This doesn’t stop the goals we’ve set for the season.”
The two teams will meet again in Windsor Saturday, Jan. 14, with a possible additional meeting in the Holiday Classic tournament, Dec. 26-29.