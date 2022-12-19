AHOSKIE - An unblemished season-opening run that included four straight wins came to an end here Saturday night before a packed house at Hertford County High School as Bertie fell to the home team Bears 67-65.

The razor-thin loss was a bitter defeat for a young Falcons squad that had played their best game of the season just one night earlier on the road in a 76-21 rout at Tarboro to open conference play.

