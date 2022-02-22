WINDSOR – They say tradition is only kept alive if you keep adding something to it.
In the case of Bertie High girls basketball championships, they may soon be running out of fingers to count it on.
The Lady Falcons claimed the tournament title Friday night in Robersonville at South Creek High School in this, their inaugural season, as members of the Four Rivers 1A Conference. It was Bertie’s sixth title in the last 10 years; and they didn’t play at all in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.
They beat Perquimans for the third time this season, 51-38.
“I knew if we played defense and held them below 40 points for the game we could beat them,” said Falcon coach Chris Jordan.
The road to a championship began in ‘Title-town,’ more formally known as Windsor, on Wednesday Feb. 16 with a 60-21 conference tournament second-round win over Riverside High School. The Falcon ladies received a first-round bye for clinching the regular season title going 10-0 in league play.
The first quarter started painfully slow for Bertie, so much so that Jordan benched his starters for a second line-up. The younger Falcons didn’t fare much better, and had Riverside thinking major upset after the Lady Knights posted a 15-6 lead following the game’s first eight minutes.
The other three quarters, however, were a completely different story.
With the re-energized starters reinserted to begin the second quarter following what must have been a coach’s tongue-lashing during the break, Bertie played up to its usual standards, and beyond.
Using their trapping defense to ignite their transition game, they blazed their way from down by nine, to ahead by eight when the halftime horn sounded.
More importantly, the smothering defense held Riverside to just two points total for the entire period. Senior center Jessica Stokes did the ‘Windex-job’ on the glass, cleaning it so well she accounted for 14 total rebounds, including five caroms off the backboard in the quarter. Bertie also drained 8-of-9 free throws as the game became more physical in the paint, all leading to a 29-17 Falcon lead at the mid-break.
The suffocating defense continued in the third quarter with Riverside so choked off from its game plan, it only scored two points once again (that made for four points total in 16 minutes of game time). Meanwhile, Rakiyah Peele and Bryona West opened the Bertie scoring while Stokes and Yazmonasia Boone (who both scored a dozen points apiece) finished it.
For fourth quarter mop-up, Jordan pulled his starters, but had to be proud of his second unit’s defense, also holding Riverside to just two points (Yes, they only scored six points after the first quarter) for a third straight period. E’Yonna Swain led the reserves with eight points.
The 39-point win set up the rematch with Perquimans and this time Bertie again used transition and defense.
The Lady Pirates only scored two points in the first quarter making four straight quarters where Bertie’s defense held an opponent to two points for the period.
The second quarter was closer, but Bertie still led by 11, 21-10, at halftime. They scored 21 points alone in the third quarter for a 42-18 lead headed to the last frame.
After surviving a 22-point effort from Jada Modlin, when the final horn sounded, the girls donned their ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ pink T-shirts for the trophy presentation.
Bertie enters the 1A state playoffs as the top-ranked team in the East. Their road to a state title begins Tuesday at home when they host Cape Hatteras at 6 p.m. in Windsor.
RIVERSIDE 15 2 2 2 21
BERTIE 6 23 16 15 60
RIVERSIDE (21): Jermaria Brown 16, Kearykwah Jones 2, Alyssa Roscoe 2, Kandace Clemmons 1.
BERTIE (60): Yazmonasia Boone-12, Jessica Stokes 12, Bryona West 9, Rakiyah Peele 8, E’Yonna Swain 8, Simone Williams 4, Shamiya Perkins 3, Trianna Smallwood 2, Alexia Dickerson 2.
PERQUIMANS 2 8 18 20 38
BERTIE 12 9 21 9 51
PERQUIMANS (38): Jada Modlin 22, Jaslyn Holley 7, Jtia Watson 4, Lailana Harris 2, G’Nasia Moore 2, Crishya Sellers 1.
BERTIE (51): Yazmonasia Boone 21, Jessica Stokes 10, Rakiyah Peele 9, Bryona West 7, Simone Williams 4.