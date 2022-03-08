GREENVILLE – Playing through an injury, one she’s had for over two years, Bertie High senior center Jessica Stokes put her team on her back Saturday in the school’s biggest basketball game in over a half-century (1970).
Scoring the team’s first points, its last points and even grabbing the pivotal defensive rebound at the end that sealed the victory, Stokes and the Lady Falcons powered their way to a 1-A East Regional title thanks to a 61-58 win over previously unbeaten Wilson Prep. The win at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville earned the team a date in the March 12 1-A state championship game this Saturday at Reynolds Coliseum on the N.C. State University campus.
Bertie’s trio of senior leaders played with foul trouble from midway through the third quarter, but overcame that adversity when needed the most.
The Lady Tigers wiped out a14-point deficit in the game’s final 11 minutes to tie it at 53-all on a free throw when point guard Yazmonasia Boone fouled out with over three-and-a-half minutes left to play.
But Bryona West made a steal and layup on an inbounds play for a lead Bertie never gave up. Stokes then made Bertie’s final six points and, with eight seconds left, grabbed the rebound off a Wilson miss and dribbled out the clock all the way to glory.
“We showed that we had heart today,” said Bertie coach Chris Jordan above the raucous din of Falcon fans celebrating on the court after the win. “We fought hard, we showed that we were a tough team and that we were going to do anything we had to do to get that victory.”
Stokes left the game with knee soreness in the first half, but after picking up her fourth foul with 3:50 left in the third quarter, Jordan said he had to leave her in the game to play smart and tough it out.
“We told her no one could contain her down low (in the post), and I couldn’t afford to take her out because I had no one else I could trust to do what she does. So I told her just don’t foul,” he added.
While Stokes played the rest of the way foul free, other Bertie players were still whistled, sending the Tigers to the line. But despite 32 free throw attempts, Wilson Prep missed five of their last six, allowing Bertie to stay in front, leading to Stokes’ heroics.
“I’ve had a meniscus tear I’ve played with since my sophomore year,” Stokes revealed. “It was a struggle at first with my knee, but I had to just suck through my pain and push through it for my team.”
After the Tigers scored first off the opening tip, Stokes muscled her way to a put-back down low and was fouled for a three-point play; giving Bertie a 3-2 lead it didn’t give up until the fourth quarter. Despite nine straight by Bertie, all by Stokes, Wilson still clawed back to tie it at 9-9.
It was 11-11 when Boone scored off a miss, Rakiyah Peele made a pair of free throws, and Boone thrilled the crowd with a long-range three-pointer right at the first quarter buzzer, making it 18-11, Falcons.
The teams exchanged buckets on their first two possessions opening the next frame before West and Simone Williams nailed back-to-back triples to give Bertie a nine-point cushion, 28-19.
But Wilson never went away and trailed by just five, 28-23, at halftime.
The Tigers were still down by five, 31-26, when Bertie exploded for eight unanswered and a 13-point lead, 39-26.
Bertie had its largest lead, 41-27, after Stokes picked up her fourth foul, followed by number-four being whistled on West. But that’s also when Wilson’s foul shooting woes began and despite five straight trips to the line, they were just 4-of-10 at the charity stripe. Nevertheless, they outscored the Falcons 9-4 and entered the last quarter trailing by just six, 46-40.
Wilson opened with a trey to make it 46-43. Wilson would inch further, but Bertie never let the Tigers creep closer than one point.
It was 53-49 when Boone picked up her last two fouls within a 40 second span and fouled out with 3:38 left to play. Wilson hit a three-pointer to climb within a single digit, and could have taken the lead on free throws when Boone went out, but only made one-of-two to knot it up at 53-all with 3:38 left.
And that’s when Bertie came through at gut-check time.
“I just put it all out there,” said Boone on her final foul call. “I hoped for a block, but they called a charge. I didn’t show any emotion when I came out because I knew the girls had me, I knew we could handle it and now we’re headed to the state.”
The championship game will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Raleigh against the West Regional champ, Bishop McGuinness (25-6) of Kernersville. The Lady Villains dispatched Mountain Heritage 48-37 in a low-scoring affair for their win.
This will be Bishop McGuinness’ first trip to the title game in eight years. Their nine state championships are the most by any girls team in North Carolina high school basketball history.
Wilson Prep 11 12 17 18 58
Bertie 18 10 18 15 61
WILSON PREP (58): Jamaria Freeman 19, Madison Pounds 19, Silence Davis 8, Jayla Hicks 5, Audrey Teasley 5, Reji Pender 2.
BERTIE (61): Jessica Stokes 19, Rakiyah Peele 17, Yazmonasia Boone 15, Bryona West 7, Simone Williams 3.