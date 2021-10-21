WILLIAMSTON - Congratulations are in order, as selected members from the Bertie High School tennis team have moved on to regional competition on Fri, Oct. 22, in Goldsboro.
Last Wed, Oct. 13 the Bertie Falcons traveled to Riverside High School for the 1A Four Rivers Conference tournament.
Falcons Kaitlyn Hoggard, Courtney Hoggard, Lauren Burden and Ja’Meer Bell represented the Falcons for the doubles matches. Macy Hoggard and Chassidy Harmon represented for the singles.
Bertie High School Coach Jackie Copeland was proud of the way her girls played. They played with dedication and sportsmanship, representing Bertie High School well.
Burden and Bell played in the final matches and ended in fourth place. Even though they did not advance to the regionals Coach Copeland was proud of them, as it was their first year ever playing tennis.
Kaitlyn Hoggard and Courtney Hoggard played three matches, for a total of 42 individuals games to advance to the conference championship match. These two girls were not favored to win against the strong Riverside High School double teams. However, Kaitlyn and Courtney won the second round match against Riverside’s Meredith Eure and Caroline Gibbs.
That upset placed Bertie in the championship against No. 1 seeded Sydney Sparrow and Lindsey Sexton from Riverside. Kaitlyn and Courtney played with all their heart and never gave up hope. Subsequently Riverside edged the Falcons 6-4, 6-4.
Copeland said, all she ask of all her players, win or lose, to do their best and never give up.
Kaitlyn and Courtney will play Fri, Oct. 22 in Goldsboro, for the 1A Eastern Regional Tournament. Copeland stated she hopes all the girls in their conference will represent well.
Andre’ Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.