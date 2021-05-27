ELIZABETH CITY – Bertie High School’s track teams participated in a Northeastern Coastal 2A Conference meet at Pasquotank County High School.

Individual results involving Bertie athletes are as follows:

(Boys)

• 200: Daniel Hoggard fifth (26.24)

• 400: Daniel Hoggard sixth (17-02), Omarion Carter 11th (12-10)

• Triple Jump: Daniel Hoggard second (37-03)

• Discus: Shamr Bass second (73-05), Qudlek Barnes third (60-00), Omarion Carter fourth (59-05), Timothy Thompson fifth (58-03)

• Shot Put: Shamar Bass first (40-03), Qudlek Barnes second (36-03), Omarion Carter fifth (34-00), Timothy Thompson sixth (30-03)

(Girls)

• 100: Diana Berry ninth (15.84)

• 200: Diana Berry eighth (32.94), Jazmine Latham 10th (34.94), Shan’kalyn Watford 11th (37.44)

• 400: Shan’kalyn Watford second (1:34.24)

• Long Jump: Alyssa Smallwood fourth (12-08), Jazmine Latham seventh (10-02)

Thadd White is Editor of the Bertie Ledger-Advance and can be reached via email at twhite@ncweeklies.com.