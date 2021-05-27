ELIZABETH CITY – Bertie High School’s track teams participated in a Northeastern Coastal 2A Conference meet at Pasquotank County High School.
Individual results involving Bertie athletes are as follows:
(Boys)
• 200: Daniel Hoggard fifth (26.24)
• 400: Daniel Hoggard sixth (17-02), Omarion Carter 11th (12-10)
• Triple Jump: Daniel Hoggard second (37-03)
• Discus: Shamr Bass second (73-05), Qudlek Barnes third (60-00), Omarion Carter fourth (59-05), Timothy Thompson fifth (58-03)
• Shot Put: Shamar Bass first (40-03), Qudlek Barnes second (36-03), Omarion Carter fifth (34-00), Timothy Thompson sixth (30-03)
(Girls)
• 100: Diana Berry ninth (15.84)
• 200: Diana Berry eighth (32.94), Jazmine Latham 10th (34.94), Shan’kalyn Watford 11th (37.44)
• 400: Shan’kalyn Watford second (1:34.24)
• Long Jump: Alyssa Smallwood fourth (12-08), Jazmine Latham seventh (10-02)