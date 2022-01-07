WINDSOR – Bertie High’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams rebounded from their unexpected early exit in last month’s Holiday Classic by opening 2022 with a conference sweep of rival Riverside here Tuesday night.
Despite missing one of their top scorers in Yazmonasia Boone, the Lady Falcons rode a 27-point performance from sophomore sensation Rakiyah Peele in posting a 59-32 win over the Lady Knights to keep them unbeaten in league action. Kearykwah Jones led Riverside with 10 points, the only Knights’ scorer in double figures.
Meanwhile, the Bertie boys ran – literally – out to a hot start, 18-4, over Riverside in their game and never looked back in taking it 59-42 as eight of the 10 who dressed for the home team scored. The win evened the Falcons’ record in Four Rivers 1A Conference play at 1-1.
The night opened with the Bertie girls’ game and the return to action of center Jessica Stokes, who was seeing her first action since Dec. 20 after missing the December Holiday Classic. The senior swing man did not disappoint, accounting for a dozen rebounds and one blocked shot while contributing 13 points in 22 minutes of action.
Peele and Bryona West’s strong play on the wings accounted for Bertie running out to a 19-7 first quarter lead with nine and five points, respectively.
Stokes patrolled the paint and added four more.
Things were better defensively in the second quarter as Bertie held Riverside to just three points in the period by extending their defense. It added up to a 33-10 Bertie lead at halftime.
The second half was much more physical as the Falcons racked up 14 fouls in the 16 minutes. Still, it was their defense that held sway, limiting the Knights once again to under double figures with just six points in the quarter. It pushed Bertie’s lead out to 48-16 headed to the final frame.
Peele exited early after posting the last two of her game-high 27 points, as BHS Coach Chris Jordan cleared his bench. Riverside took advantage to reduce their deficit as seven players scored in the period, which the Knights won, outscoring Bertie 16-11 and getting the final score under 30.
The boys’ game was almost a carbon copy: hot start, strong rebounding and defense for Bertie. Riverside’s Tyler Whitehurst led all scorers with 23 points, but the Knights’ slow start doomed them despite his effort.
Bertie spread their scoring as well as they spread the floor with their zone defense. Only two Falcon players – Bryce Felton and Tequan Holley – scored in double figures with 10 apiece, though nine Bertie names made it into the scorebook. Jamir Pugh did not score, but did contribute with three rebounds.
Speaking of which, defensive rebounding carried Bertie in the early going as Riverside missed five of its first six shots and never got on track offensively. The Falcons also scored in transition as they took advantage of Riverside turnovers, running their way to an 18-4 lead after the first eight minutes.
The second quarter was almost a repeat, poor shooting by the Knights thanks to hard-nosed Bertie defense both in the paint and on the perimeter, denying Riverside with strong play in the paint. That same tenacity on the Falcons’ part persisted as they held Riverside again to just four points and Bertie went into the locker room sporting a 34-8 lead.
Such a big lead, which grew to 30 points at one time – 41-11 – was a big part of sloppy play by the Falcons in the third quarter. Whitehurst found his groove, bombing away and hitting 2-of-4 three-pointers. Still, Bertie maintained enough of their poise to carry a 19-point lead, 43-24, into the fourth.
Riverside won the quarter thanks to three-point field goals dropping in the period, three off the hands of Whitehurst, but he didn’t get hardly enough help. Terrell Burns added four points in the period, his only points of the game. Still, the Knights were able to close the gap to 17 points in the end as Bertie opened 2022 with their first win in conference.
The Falcons (2-6) continued at home Friday hosting South Creek, while Riverside (3-8) returned home to host Gates County before their big county match-up with South Creek on Jan. 11.
Riverside Girls 7 3 6 16 32
Bertie Girls 19 14 15 11 59
RIVERSIDE (32): Kearykwah Jones 10, Bailey Hughes 9, Tamyah Rhodes 4, Zion Jenkins 3, Kandace Clemmons 2, Jermaria Brown 2.
BERTIE (59): Rakiyah Peele 27, Bryona West 16, Jessica Stokes 13, Tianna Smallwood 2, Simone Williams 1.
Riverside Boys 4 4 16 18 42
Bertie Boys 18 16 8 16 59
RIVERSIDE (42): Tyler Whitehurst 23, Jyreen Harrell 5, Terrell Burns 4, Darius Lewis 4, Jamir Jones 3, Jadarius Bryant 2, Tyquan Bunch 1.
BERTIE (59): Tequan Holley 10, Bryce Felton 10, Jah’Kelvin Rascoe 9, Zy’Lee Bazemore 9, Kelvin Rascoe 8, Trevon Halleran, Jazya Lee 4, Kye Pillmon-Holley 2, Breylin Dudley 2.