...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Bertie High School plated six runs in the third inning, added five in the fourth and never looked back as they downed Northeastern High School 19-6 in a softball game March 6.
On Tuesday, the Falcons won again – defeating Four Rivers Conference foe Tarboro by a final of 25-5.
Last week, senior Courtney Hoggard was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate for the Falcons over Northeastern, while adding a pair of RBIs. Freshman Mckayla Wilson was also spotless, going 1-for-1 with a double for the Lady Falcons she added five successful stolen bases.
Rounding out the excellent hitting performance was freshman Alyvia Akkerman, who was 1-for-2 with a stolen base for Bertie.
The Lady Falcons drew 10 walks as a team.
Bertie jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and, after each team scored once in the second, plated six, five and three runs respectively to claim victory.
On Tuesday, Hoggard again led the way for the Falcons with two hits, while Jy’Shea Morris, Kydra Brown and Zynaeja Leary added one each.
Bertie trailed 4-2 after one inning, but exploded for nine runs in the second and 14 in the third to claim the three-inning win.
Bertie baseball
The Falcons’ baseball team fell short against Northeastern and again against Hertford County in two season-opening non-conference matchups.
Bertie dropped the game against Northeastern 15-0 and fell to HCHS 15-1.
Messiah White led the Falcons in both games, going 1-for-2 in each outing.
On Tuesday, Bertie dropped its league opener against Tarboro, falling 12-2.