Bertie High School plated six runs in the third inning, added five in the fourth and never looked back as they downed Northeastern High School 19-6 in a softball game March 6.

On Tuesday, the Falcons won again – defeating Four Rivers Conference foe Tarboro by a final of 25-5.

