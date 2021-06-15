ELIZABETH CITY – Bertie High School’s boys track team finished in fourth place while the girls took sixth in the Northeastern Coastal 2A Conference meet Wednesday (June 9) at Northeastern High School.
The Bertie boys finished with 28 points while the girls ended up with eight points.
The Falcons amassed seven, top-six finishes during the meet.
On the boys side, Shamar Bass was first in the shot put (41-07) and fourth in the discus (86-03).
Daniel Hoggard was third in the long jump (18 feet, 5 inches) and triple jump (37-09).
Qudlek Barnes took fifth in the discus (78-05).
On the girls side, Alyssa Smallwood was third in the long jump (14-01), while Jazmine Latham took fifth in the long jump (11-03).
First Flight won the girls team championship (69 points), followed by Currituck (44), Northeastern (37), Hertford County (26), Pasquotank (16) and Bertie.
Hertford County captured the boys team championship with 62 points, trailed by Northeastern (39), Currituck (29), Bertie, First Flight (26) and Pasquotank (16).