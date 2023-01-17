Bethel Assembly Christian Academy's senior Brandon Williams scored his career high 1,000 point during a home game on January 10 against New Life. Williams was also the Eagles high scorer in the game against Rock Church last Thursday.
Franklin, VA - The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy Eagles varsity boys traveled across the Virginia state line to play a conference game against the Rock Church Lions.
The Lions handed the Eagles a 69-61 loss last Thursday night at the Lions' gymnasium.
The first quarter was a tug-of-war between both teams. The Lions and Eagles exchanged baskets back and forth along with multiple lead changes.
A buzzer beater by the BACA placed them ahead at the end of the first quarter, 15-14.
The Lions opened the second quarter with a quick basket only to be answered with three consecutive hoops from the Eagles, which included a three-pointer from Brandon Williams, increasing the Eagles lead to 22-16.
The Lions were not swayed by the Eagles surge as they provided a surge of their own, racking up six points on three consecutive baskets and tying the ball game 22-22 with 4:23 seconds left in the first half.
Bethel took the lead, only to have the Lions tie the score again at 3:37. The Lions pulled ahead at 2:40 and maintained the lead until the end of the first half, 34-30.
Rock Church scored the first three baskets of the third quarter which increased the distance in the score for the Lions to 38-30.
Due to the alternating basket exchange, the Eagles were not able to gain any ground as the Lions continued to score consistently and maintaining a comfortable margin.
The Eagles just couldn’t shut down the Lion offense as they would go into the fourth quarter, still behind 51-44.
Rock Church came out in the fourth quarter and drained the first two baskets adding to the BACA deficit 55-44. The Eagles continued to score, but couldn’t find a way to slow down the Lions offense.
The Rock Church Lions maintained it’s offensive discipline and beat the Eagles 69-61.