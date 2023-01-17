IMG_2904.jpg

Bethel Assembly Christian Academy's senior Brandon Williams scored his career high 1,000 point during a home game on January 10 against New Life. Williams was also the Eagles high scorer in the game against Rock Church last Thursday.

 Contributed Photo

Franklin, VA - The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy Eagles varsity boys traveled across the Virginia state line to play a conference game against the Rock Church Lions.

The Lions handed the Eagles a 69-61 loss last Thursday night at the Lions' gymnasium.

Andre' Alfred can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.