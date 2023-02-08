Bethel Assembly Christian Academy bounced back from a Friday setback to defeat rival Victory Christian here Tuesday night.
Brandon Williams recorded a double-double with 25 points and 21 rebounds to help lead the Eagles to victory. The senior added nine blocks and seven steals in the contest.
Williams was one of four Eagles in double figures as Cole Eure and Noah Knowles each chipped in 15 points while McKinley Conner added a double-double of his own with 10 points and 15 boards.
Rounding out the scoring for the Eagles were Taylor Steele (8), Parker Cale (3), Jesse Williams (2) and Peyton Liverman (2).
The win helped the Eagles bounce back from a 64-45 loss to New Bern Christian Academy on Friday.
New Bern jumped out to a 10-6 lead and held a 35-14 advantage at the half. Despite outscoring NB 17-9 in the final quarter, the Eagles fell to their league foes.
Knowles led the Eagles with 16 points while Williams added 13 and Steele checked in with six points.
The split left the Eagles 17-5 overall and 7-1 in the conference.
The Lady Eagles suffered a pair of setbacks against the same opponents, falling to Victory 66-33 and New Bern 55-44.
Against Victory, the Eagles were led by Lauren Taylor, who scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Coleen Askew added seven points and five steals while Summer Mizelle had four points and six boards. Savannah Ball and Kaydee Beachboard had five points each.
Earlier, the Eagles had three in double digits despite falling to New Bern. Askew had 10 points, six steals and six rebounds for Bethel while Beachboard poured in 14 points and Taylor chipped in an even dozen.
The losses dropped Bethel’s varsity girls to 6-10 overall and 2-2 in the conference.