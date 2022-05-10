NEW BERN- History tells us what has happened in the past, it also sets the trend for tomorrow.
The best thing about history isn’t reading it, it’s making it.
That is exactly what the Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Eagles varsity girls softball team accomplished on Sunday, May 7.
To sweeten the accomplishment, they made history by beating longtime conference rival, Ahoskie Christian School (ACS) Warriors, in the first ever State Softball Championship to take place in the North Carolina Christian School Association. BACA defeated the Warriors by a score of 9-7.
Flipping the page back to Friday, May 6 semi-final game, BACA’s championship hopes would be challenged by Bethel Christian Academy (BCA) from Kinston.
BCA came out swinging and scored one run in the top of the first inning.
The Eagles responded with two runs of their own, which included a home run over the center field fence by Mackenzie Mizelle. The Eagles’ ended the inning leading 2-1.
Unfortunately, the Eagles assisted BCA in regaining a 3-2 lead with a walk and a few errors. But that would be the last lead that Bethel of Kinston would see or enjoy.
The Eagles batted in five runs in the bottom of the second frame and continued to add to their score until BCA met their demise in the bottom of the sixth via the 10-run rule, 16-6.
Back to the championship page, Eagles versus Warriors.
Both the Eagles and Warriors put a run in the books in their first at bat in the first inning.
At the top of the second inning the BACA bats became ablaze. ACS pitcher Morgan Wadsworth faced 11 batters and two situations with bases loaded. The Eagles capitalized and pounded in six runs, ending the inning 7-1.
Eagles’ pitcher Coleen Askew retired the Warriors in order during their next at-bat.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Warriors were able to find their rhythm and predict Askew’s pitches from the circle. With a batting mixture of one double, three base hits and a walk, the Warriors were able to manufacture two runs, narrowing their deficit to 7-3.
Bethel’s Senior Haven Hoggard christened the top of the fourth inning with a crowd-pleasing home run. ACS Wadsworth found herself faced again with base loaded, but came out the inning unscathed minus the home run.
The Eagles remain in the lead, 8-3.
The Warriors started the bottom of the fourth with a ground out, followed by a base hit by Madison Blowe. Blowe stole second base and was advanced to third by a base hit from Calynne Wallace. Reagan Dickens drove in two runs before the side was retired. The Warriors closed the gap, trailing 8-5.
The score remained the same until the top of the sixth frame.
The Eagles were able to add an additional run with a single from Alexis Fairless and a double from Coleen Askew. BACA increased it’s lead to 9-5.
The bottom of the sixth for the Warriors and the top of the seventh for the Eagles’ were uneventful. But tension, stress and anticipation were high as the Warriors came to bat in the bottom of the seventh.
Tired, exhausted and overwhelmed, Askew was slowly fading. She was able to pitch Reagan Davis into hitting a ground ball that was fielded for an out.
The Warriors’ Lauren Dickens was next at bat. Dickens’ discipline and patience were rewarded with a walk as Askew could not find the strike zone. With one out, and a runner on first, Askew was able to retire the next batter.
Warriors’ senior Madison Blowe stepped to the dish and smacked a two-run homer to center field bridging the gap to 9-7.
Next to bat was Morgan Wadsworth, who also found herself in the same situation awhile back as BACA hit her pitches all over the field. Wadsworth saw the pitch she liked and belted a triple.
Calynne Wallace came and approached the plate. Askew locked in and brought the heat, ending the game with a big time strikeout as BACA seized the title of champions, beating ACS, 9-7.
