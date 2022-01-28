ASKEWVILLE- The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy Eagles girls varsity basketball team lost their home conference game against the Ahoskie Christian School Warriors by a score of 64-58 Tuesday night.
Ahoskie’s first two points were made by a pair of free throws from Morgan Wadsworth. She would score again, along with teammate Carly Piland to increase the Warriors’ lead to 6-0.
Bethel finally gathered itself and exploded with an 11-0 run, giving the Eagles an 11-6 lead with 3:07 left to play in the first quarter.
The Warriors were finally able to cool the Eagles down with a basket from Madison Blowe, whose basket made it 11-8 with the Eagles still maintaining the lead.
The Warriors dominated the offensive boards and had two, three and even fours opportunities to score on one possession, but they weren’t able to put the ball inside the rim.
Alexis Fairless scored the last basket for Bethel which ended the first quarter in Bethel’s favor, 13-8.
Ahoskie opened up the second quarter with a steal by Wadsworth followed by an uncontested layup, inching the Warriors scored to 13-10.
Elianna Bazemore answered with a basket of her own with 6:20 still on the clock, increasing the Eagles lead to 15-10.
After an exchange of hoops by both teams, the Warriors buckled down and produced a seven-point run and regained the lead, 19-17 with 3:43 left in the half.
The lead was short lived as Bazemore powered into the lane for two points, knotting the score at 19-all.
Piland found a spot behind a let the ball fly for a trey that put the Warriors back in the lead 22-19.
The Eagles’ Haven Hoggard inside presence in paint afforded her the opportunity to go to the free throw line back-to-back accumulating four points and swaying the lead back to Bethel, 23-22 with 55.2 ticks left in the half.
Wadsworth penetrated into the paint and was fouled and made quick work with the two free throws, inching Ahoskie back in the lead, 24-23. Teammate Mckenna Perry donated a basket to the Warriors which tallied 26-23.
But Bazemore, the powerhouse to the Eagles offense, banged a trey just before the buzzer, equalizing the score at 26-all.
Ahoskie once again started the quarter scoring first with a bucket from Wadsworth with 6:59.
Bethel couldn’t get themselves together so a timeout was called so they could regroup.
Wadsworth produced another basket after the break and increased the score to 30-26, ACS.
Bazemore muscled her way into the paint and added another two points to the scoreboard.
The scoring continued to go back and forth. A miss there, a turnover here, but Ahoskie protected their lead throughout the third quarter.
Bethel’s turnovers were converted into points and a larger lead for the Warriors.
The third quarter ended with the Warriors ahead by six points, 46-40.
Ahoskie lit up the scoreboard first once again with a bucket from Wadsworth at 7:26, answered with a bucket for Bethel’s Alexis Fairless.
The Eagles were able to produce another hoop from Kaydee Beachboard.
Wadsworth was on the prowl again and was fouled while going to the basket.
Wadsworth would tickle the net with both free throws which aided in preserving the Warriors lead at 50-43.
Hoggard was hacked as she attempted a second chance shot after an offensive rebound. She made both free throws from the charity strip. Bethel immediately called a timeout with 5:53 left in the fourth quarter.
Subsequent to their timeout, Bethel went on an eight point rally with two baskets from Lauren Taylor and a basket each from Bazemore and Fairless. This point surge rewarded the Eagles with a 53-50 lead with 4:30 left to play.
Ahoskie countered with a stingy defense and a nine-point rally that subsided with a free throw from Eagles’ Bazemore with 1:18 left in regulation with the Warriors now in front, 59-54.
The Warriors didn’t let up as another basket was generated by Piland, increasing her teams lead to 61-54
Coleen Askew found a small opening and launched a successful trey and was fouled. Askew completed the series at the free throw line, closing the Bethel deficit to 61-58.
Blowe was fouled while shooting in three-point territory. She made the first basket and missed the last two, but Wadsworth rebounded the last free throw and put it for two points at the buzzer.
Ahoskie outscores Bethel with a final score of 64-58.
Eliana Bazemore led the Eagles in scoring with 30 points and Morgan Wadsworth led the Warriors in scoring with 34 points.
