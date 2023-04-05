featured Bethel Eagles roll past Ahoskie Warriors Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer Apr 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bethel SB1 Bethel's Shelby Walker prepares to hit against Ahoskie Christian last week. Brandice Hoggard Bertie Ledger-Advance Bethel SB2 Bethel Assembly Christian Academy catcher McKenzie Mizelle prepares to catch the ball during last week's victory. Brandice Hoggard Bertie Ledger-Advance Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AHOSKIE – The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Lady Eagles defeated the Ahoskie Christian Warriors 11-1 on Thursday, March 30.The Lady Eagles started the first inning out strong, scoring seven runs, while the Warriors were not able to put any runs on the board.In the second inning McKenzie Mizelle got on base with a walk and Lizzie Conner from being hit by a pitch, but both were left stranded on the basepaths.BACA’s Coleen Askew was cruising on the mound, striking out three batters in a row, moving them to the third inning.The Lady Eagles put four more runs on the board in the third inning with Ahoskie not scoring any in that inning.The Lady Warriors put one run on the board in the fourth inning and, while the Lady Eagles got runners on base, they weren’t able to score.The game ended after four innings with a final score of 11-1, BACA.Askew had seven strikeouts in the game on the mound for the Eagles, allowing two walks and two hits. Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Games And Toys Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLooking back at The Waltons...BCSO: Thomas faces additional chargesOfficer on leave after shooting at Cashie ApartmentsNorth Carolina’s world of art…Wesson named to lead Bertie footballBertie County board still lookin at surplus saleAulander man arrested for 2021 Pitt County rapeCommissioners discuss abandoned homes, eyesoresBazemore ‘passes the torch’Dr. White named Superintendent of MCS ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.