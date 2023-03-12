Bethel plays first soccer game against Community Christian Brandice Hoggard Staff Writer Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WINDSOR – The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Lady Eagles soccer team took on Community Christian Academy on Monday, March 6 at home.The Eagles fell short in the first quarter, not scoring any goals while Community Christian scored four goals.Community Christian went on to score another four goals in the second quarter with the Lady Eagles not scoring any.The Lady Eagles did had three shots on the goal that the goalie saved, along with two corner kicks that were saved by Community Christians goalie.The Lady Eagles goalie Bray Roberson saved 18 goals, only allowing eight in the match.The final score of the match was 8-0, Community Christian victory.Brandice Hoggard can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Games And Toys Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesRemains in Kelford identified as Kendrick WilliamsRendering of person of interest in murder releasedTrillium Health Unit to open in Bertie CountyRoss Baptist hosts Chowan UniversityAgritourism could help Bertie County...Aulander mourns en masseSkeletol remains found in abandoned homeInput sought on affordable housingOver 300 enjoy A 'Taste of History'Hope Plantation celebrates Black History Month ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.