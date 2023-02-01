...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
I am not normally a fan of writing about a topic that everyone else is discussing in sports however, it seems unavoidable as it regards the Super Bowl.
I have no idea who was going to win, but I am rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles. I have two reasons.
First, I do think it is cool that two brothers are playing against each other in the Super Bowl and I cannot imagine what it would be like as a parent. While I have nothing against either brother, one is a selfless hero who plays on the offensive line and one does not, so I am Team Jason in the upcoming Kelce Bowl.
My second reason for rooting for Philly in the Super Bowl is all about them having DJ Jazzy Jeff at the NFC championship game and him doing the throwback Fresh Prince dap (handshake) with Jalen hurts after the game. I’m so old, I remember when the DJ used to be more important and was mentioned before the MC.
I am very curious as to how Eagles’ fans feel about facing Andy Reid. He had so much success in Philadelphia with guys like Donavan McNabb, LeSean “Shady” McCoy and Terrell Owens prior to leaving and eventually coaching in Kansas City where he went on to accomplish what he couldn’t in the city of brotherly love, win a Super Bowl.
Then again, Philadelphia went on to win one without him, so will they remember the good times or feel as determined for their team to beat their former head coach as much as the opponent? Guess it is a good thing for Andy Reid that the Super Bowl doesn’t offer home-field advantage.
This will be Super Bowl LVII which is 57 for those of you who don’t speak Roman. It took 57 years, but for the first time in the history of the Super Bowl, they will be two black starting quarterbacks. It took longer than it should and I would offer credit to the NFL for there already having been a championship featuring two black head coaches if the NBA hadn’t done the same thing in 1975. That was before I was born and as previously mentioned, I’m old.
Back in 2015, Starkville High School head football coach Ricky Woods thought he had reached his professional pinnacle when he coached his team to a 6A state championship in Mississippi. That will likely change when he watches two of his former players and captains on that championship team, Philly’s A.J. Brown and Kansas City’s Willie Gay, play in the Super Bowl.
That has to be quite a source of pride for everyone back in Starkville, Mississippi. Hopefully enough to allow them to temporarily forget that in 2015, a few months after winning that state championship, one of their citizens was arrested by the FBI for trying to join ISIS.