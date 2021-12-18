MURFREESBORO – The Chowan Men's Basketball team grinded out their first win of the season with a 79-76 victory over King in Conference Carolinas action on Saturday afternoon.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 79, King 76
RECORDS | Chowan 1-8 (1-6), King 5-5 (3-5)
LOCATION | Murfreesboro, N.C. (Hawks Athletic Center)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
In his first action of the season, Marcus Elliott did not disappoint with a 22 point performance going 8-14 from the floor. Donavon Martin added 15 points and nine rebounds to go along with three blocks and five steals. Daylen Askew contributed 12 points.
R.J. Wilson tallied nine points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks. The Hawks limited their turnovers to just eight after averaging 16.7 per game.
The win marked the first victory for head coach Rob Burke at Chowan.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Half:
Jaylen Dilliard started off the scoring with a jumper. RJ Wilson and Donavon Martin added a basket each to lead 6-4 early. Marcus Elliott connected from deep before Martin added a jumper and Daylen Askew hit a three-pointer and a layup in transition to lead 16-13.
King rallied to go on a 9-2 run as Jaylen Dilliard tallied a bucket as the Tornado led 22-18. RJ Wilson added a pair of free throws to slow the run. The Hawks countered with a 9-2 run of their own to lead 29-24. Donavon Martin started the run with a jumper before Marcus Elliott scored the next five points and Chase Barnett hit a jumper.
Chase Barnett hit a jumper before King went on an 8-0 run to regain the lead 35-31. Marcus Elliott ended the run with a triple before Daylen Askew hit from deep to even the score at 37-all.
King would take a 39-37 lead into the locker room.
Second Half:
Chase Barnett opened the scoring in the half with a layup. Jay Estime knocked down a triple to give the Hawks a 42-41 advantage. The Tornado countered with a 10-2 run as Donavon Martin posted a dunk in transition during the offensive stall, 51-44. Martin ended the run with another transition bucket.
RJ Wilson tallied a pair from the stripe and Marcus Elliott hit a jumper to close the gap to one, 51-50. Wilson added another layup and Elliott hit a triple to even the score before Donavon Martin added a putback bucket to lead 57-55 with 11:19 remaining.
Marcus Elliott added a jumper to keep the Hawks in front. King rallied to take a 64-62 lead before Aaron James evened the score with a pair from the stripe. Donavon Martin swiped a pass and dunked in transition to give the Hawks the slight lead, 66-64 with 6:04 remaining.
King would go on an 8-0 run to regain the lead, 74-66, with 4:04 remaining. Christian Koonce and Cheick Traore sparked a 13-2 run to finish off the contest for the Hawks with a pair of buckets. Daylen Askew knocked down a triple in the corner to even the score with 1:46 remaining.
Marcus Elliott gave the Hawks the lead with a pair of freebies that were answered by King. Following a Chowan timeout, Marcus Elliott posted a pull up jumper from the elbow with 30 seconds remaining to give the Hawks the lead.
At the other end following a King timeout, Donavon Martin came up strong with a block to force a scramble drill for the Tornado. Daylen Askew gave the Hawks the one possession lead hitting 1-2 from the stripe. King's final attempt from three-quarter court was unsuccessful.
UP NEXT
Chowan will take the rest of 2021 off as the Hawks will return to the court on January 4 against nationally-ranked UNC Pembroke on the road.