WILLIAMSTON - Cashie’s game was threatened in it’s entirety to be canceled or stopped at any moment due to weather conditions, including drizzles of rain.
These two teams played like their lives were on the line knowing that the loser would see the end of another season. In the end, Camden squeaked out a 5-4 victory.
With that thought in mind, Camden came out swinging and generated runs in the first two innings, leading Cashie by a score of 3-0.
Cashie’s bats seemed a little stale as they could not produce any runs against the Camden defense. The score remained the same until a change in the top of the fourth.
Cashie’s Chloe Hoggard started the fourth inning with double and proceeded to steal third base shortly thereafter. Heidi Matthews had an RBI-groundout that brought Hoggard across the plate for Cashie’s first run of the game.
Ella Warren recorded a double which placed her in scoring position. Warren advanced to third on a steal and was then brought home by an RBI-groundout by Logan Jernigan.
The top half of the fourth ended with Cashie only down by one run, 3-2.
Camden was retired in order in the bottom of the fourth.
Cashie’s Lilli Wells batting discipline earned her a walk to first base. Wells wasn’t satisfied with first base and proceeded to steal her way to third. Unfortunately she was left stranded there at the end of the inning.
Camden was able to scrounge up a run in bottom of the fifth with a single from Scarlet Morris and a double from Addisyn Allen, which increased the Camden lead to 4-2.
Things seemed bleak until Chloe Hoggard stepped to the dish a blasted a stand up triple. Matthews batted next, facing two outs and a runner on third. Matthew remained poised and crushed an in the park home run knotting the score at four.
Camden came to bat in the last inning of regulation play. Madilyn Rodriquez stepped in the batter’s box in the bottom of the sixth and crushed the ball for a double. Rodriquez stole third on a passed ball.
Hoggard’s pitching sent the next two Camden batters back to the dugout.
Hayleigh stepped in the box with two outs, with the winning runner on third. Hayleigh was awarded first base due to catcher’s interference.
Hoggard’s demeanor never flinched as she struck out the next batter and escaped the inning.
Now in extra innings, and the tension of the game became crucial. Players were chanting, parents were screaming instructions and coaches were pepping up players and the awareness that losers goes home resets the temperature of the game.
In the top of the sixth with Cashie at bat, Logan Jernigan and Paisley Ray both contributed a base hit putting on first and second. Summer Brown hit a pop fly just over Camden fielders head, but a remarkable catch was made by a teammate, forcing the runners back to their respective bases.
Cashie would leave two runners stranded as Camden’s defense held true.
The bottom of the seventh came and went for Camden as their batters were retired in order.
The top of the eight for Cashie’s batters went quickly as Camden returned the favor and retired the side in three at bats.
In the bottom of the eighth, Allen started the inning off with a base hit. Rosie came to the plate and slapped a base hit, placing runners at first and second. Allen advanced to third on a passed ball.
Rodriquez came to bat and took a couple of pitches and then “whack” Rodriquez delivered a base hit bringing in the winning run from third.
Camden squeaked by Cashie winning by a score of 5-4 in extra innings.
