SHELBY – The Cashie 15u claimed a State Championship in the All-Star Tournament in Shelby recently.
The Cashie 15u girls started out their journey in the state tournament when they began playing pool games to place into the actual tournament. During this time Claire Smith pitched one game and Coleen Askew pitched the other. The girls won both of the pool games going into tournament play in first place.
The team went undefeated in the tournament, winning four games.
Cashie 15u All-Stars defeated Whitnel 15u in the State All-Star Tournament.
Cashie came out on top winning 4-0 over Whitnel in the Championship game recently.
The girls started out the first two innings strong getting the bats on the ball but was unable to score any runs until the third inning.
Courtney Hoggard started off the third inning with a hit and scored, with Riley Phelps following. The team had four more hits that inning.
In the last inning Cashie scored two more runs to win the game. With Askew getting a hit and scoring and Phelps followed with another hit scoring also. The team had four more hits that inning also.
Askew pitched three out of the four games having two strike outs the entire game, but the team allowed no runs to be scored.
Jennifer Askew, Score Keeper for the Cashie 15u, said, “The girls played with so much heart and determination.”
The Cashie 15u All-Star team coaches and players thanks everyone who supported their fundraisers along with the donations given, they were all greatly appreciated.