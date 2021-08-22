SHELBY – The Cashie 8u claimed a State Championship in the All-Star Tournament in Shelby recently.
The Cashie 8u girls went undefeated throughout the entire tournament, winning four games.
Cashie 8u All-Stars defeated Wilkes 8u in the State All-Star tournament finals for the championship.
Chloe Hoggard started out in the first inning getting a single with Saylor Hoggard following behind with a single also. Hadley Colson followed up with a double and an RBI in the first inning scoring C. Hoggard for the first run of the game.
Caylin Hoggard along with Heidi Matthews both had singles in the second inning for Cashie. In the bottom of the second inning Logan Jernigan recorded the first out from behind the plate.
In the top of the fourth inning S. Hoggard came to bat getting a double. Then in the bottom of the fourth inning Ella Warren held a throw from C. Hoggard at third to be able to tag the runner out coming to third.
In the top of the fifth inning, Ella Warren had a single, Kayla Mizelle getting out at first with a fielders choice advanced Warren to second base and then Matthews with a fielders choice advanced Warren to third base. Caylin Hoggard came up to bat getting, a single and an RBI scoring, Warren. Kaley Thomas follows by getting a single with Jernigan also getting a hit.
In the bottom of the sixth inning the score was 2-1 in the favor of Cashie.
With runners on a Wilkes batter hits a ball to third for a single then the next batter had a hit to third, with an over thrown ball to second both runners advance to second and third base.
Wilkes’ then had a batter come to bat and hit a shallow fly ball in the infield to tie the ball game 2-2 with runners on second and third with no outs.
The opposing team comes to bat, getting the first out with a strike out, before the next batter comes to bat pops the ball up to Colson, Colson proceeded to make a double play throwing the ball to Matthews at second to get the runner out and end the inning with the score tied 2-2.
Cashie and Wilkes 8u All-Star teams then went into extra innings.
In the top of the seventh, S. Hoggard comes to bat and singled. Hadley Colson then comes to bat getting a triple with an RBI scoring S. Hoggard. Warren singled and had an RBI, scoring Colson. Mizelle and Matthews both getting singles in the top of the seventh inning.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, C. Hoggard caught a deep fly ball hit in the hole towards third. The second out for the inning was also made by C. Hoggard at third. The third out to end the inning was made by Colson at the pitcher’s mound with a throw to S. Hoggard at first to get the runner out.
That ended the game 4-2 in extra innings with Cashie taking the championship.