SALISBURY – The Chowan Softball team dropped their season opening doubleheader on the road against Catawba on Saturday afternoon.
THE BASICS
GAME ONE FINAL | Chowan 2, Catawba 7
GAME TWO FINAL | Chowan 1, Catawba 8
RECORDS | Chowan 0-2, Catawba 4-0
LOCATION | Salisbury, N.C. (Whitley Field)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORES
Meredith Morgan picked up three hits with two doubles. Paige Wilhelm picked up three hits and a stolen base on the afternoon with a double and two RBI in the opening contest.
Chowan tallied 15 hits on the afternoon leading to three runs.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Game One: Chowan 2, Catawba 7
Chowan started off with a walk and stolen base by Paige Wilhelm. Haleigh Reid drew a walk before a strikeout ended the threat.
The Hawks would get on the board in the top of the second inning as Meredith Morgan doubled down the right field line. Hannah Naifeh singled to right to put runners on the corners. Paige Wilhelm doubled to right center to bring home Morgan and Naifeh for the 2-0 lead. Delany Devor picked up a single and swiped second to continue the inning. Jesse Gentry drew a walk with two outs to load the bases but was left stranded.
Catawba used two hits and an error in the bottom of the second to even the score at 2-all.
In the third, Kaitlin Brunelli doubled to left followed by a single by Meredith Morgan put runners on the corners. Hannah Eden drew a walk to load the bases before a strikeout and a fielder's choice ended the inning.
The Indians would push across a run in the bottom of the fourth to lead 3-2.
Hannah Eden picked up a single in the fifth inning and Haleigh Reid and Kaitlin Brunelli drew a walk in the sixth.
Catawba used a big sixth inning to plate four runs to extend their lead to 7-2.
Game Two: Chowan 1, Catawba 8
Paige Wilhelm started off the contest with a base hit up the middle followed by a two-out walk by Haleigh Reid. The Hawks were unable to push across a run in the first inning.
Catawba opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as the first four batters reached base and the Indians led 4-0 early.
Hannah Naifeh picked up a one-out single in the top of the second for the lone hit for the Hawks in the inning. Jesse Gentry tallied an infield single and Haleigh Reid produced a two-out walk in the third.
Megan Vincent settled in during the second inning to produce a 1-2-3 inning.
Meredith Morgan opened up the fourth inning with a double to left field. Hannah Naifeh drew a walk and Paige Wilhelm loaded the bases with an infield single. The Hawks were unable to scratch across a run despite putting the ball in play.
The Hawks would get on the board in the top of the fifth inning as Haleigh Reid posted a one-out double to left center. Mikayla Luskin, pinch running for Reid, would come around to score on Kaitlin Brunelli's double to right field. Hannah Naifeh would draw a two-out walk but would be left stranded.
Catawba would stretch their lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning with two runs on four hits.
Delaney Devor reached on a walk and swiped second in the sixth inning before being stranded.
The Indians tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning on three hits to lead 8-1.
Haleigh Reid led off the top of the seventh with a full-count walk and moved up to second on a wild pitch. A ground out by Kaitlin Brunelli moved Reid over to third before Hannah Naifeh and Hannah Eden drew a two-out walk to load the bases.
UP NEXT
Chowan was originally scheduled to travel to Lenoir-Rhyne on Sunday, but the contests were canceled due to expected inclement weather. The Hawks will host UVA-Wise on Monday, February 8. First pitch is scheduled for 1pm.