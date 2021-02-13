MURFREESBORO – The Chowan Men's Basketball team posted a program best 38 made free throws while shooting 92.1% from the charity stripe to snap a four-game skid with a 98-85 victory over King in Conference Carolinas action at home on Friday night.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 98, King 85
RECORDS | Chowan 3-4 (3-4), King 3-10 (2-9)
LOCATION | Murfreesboro, N.C. (Hawks Athletic Center)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Jonathan McFall led the Hawks with a double-double scoring 22 points and hauling in 14 rebounds and six steals. McFall was 10-10 from the stripe. Xavier Young posted a career-high 20 points off the bench including 9-9 from the line.
Jaylen Dilliard chipped in with 18 points, while Jaedon Willis tallied 17 points.
Chowan shot 57.7% (15-26) from the floor and 18-19 (94.7%) from the line in the second half.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Half:
King jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first two minutes forcing a Chowan timeout. Elijah Hill put the first points on the board for the Hawks. Jaylen Dilliard went 1-2 from the line before a jumper by Jamal Thomas and a jumper by Dilliard cut the deficit to four, 11-7.
Jamal Thomas added a layup and Jonathan McFall posted a pair from the stripe before King pushed their lead to 18-11. Calvin Ahoume recorded a dunk along with a pair of freebies by Xavier Young cut the lead to 20-15.
Back-to-back triples by Jaedon Willis and Xavier Young started a rally. Young added a layup before a technical foul was called on Chowan. King knocked down the free throws to lead 28-23.
Elijah Hill finished off the old-fashioned three-point play in the back-and-forth opening half. A pair of free throws by Xavier Young knotted up the contest at 28-all midway through the half.
Four straight free throws by Jonathan McFall gave the Hawks a 32-30 advantage. King would go on a 7-0 run before Jaedon Willis posted a layup and the free throw to trail 37-35. A 6-0 run by the Hawks started by a Jonathan McFall layup and a pair of free throws by Elijah Hill and Jaylen Dilliard knotted things once again at 41-all.
Neither team had more than a two point lead down the stretch of the half as King finished off the half on a 4-0 run to lead 50-48.
Second Half:
Jaylen Dilliard offset an early Tornado bucket before seeing the deficit move to 57-50. Jaedon Willis added a pair from the stripe and Jonathan McFall added a layup to trail 58-54. Dilliard knocked down a triple before the Tornado answered at the other end.
The King triple sparked a 13-2 run over the next five minutes to push the Tornado out to a 71-59 advantage. Jaylen Dilliard tallied a pair from the stripe during the offensive stall. Xavier Young tallied a layup to end the run.
Xavier Young scored the next four points along with a jumper in transition and a three-pointer by Jaedon Willis cut the deficit to three, 73-70, and forced a King timeout.
Tahkey Williams went 1-2 from the line and Jonathan McFall netted a putback after the missed free throw to even the score at 73-all with 9:41 remaining. Xavier Young gave the Hawks a 75-74 lead with a jumper before three free throws by Young evened the score at 78-all.
Jonathan McFall scored a bucket and Jaedon Willis tallied a pair at the line to lead 82-79. Jaylen Dilliard knocked down a layup in transition to keep the Hawks in front. McFall posted back-to-back buckets and two free throws by Willis pushed the lead to 89-81 with 2:55 remaining.
The Tornado would cut the deficit to 90-85 but Tahkey Williams tallied a layup with under a minute to play to keep the deficit at seven, 92-85. Jonathan McFall knocked down four free throws in the final minute to take the victory, 98-85.
UP NEXT
Chowan and King will face-off in the second game of the regular season on Saturday, February 13. Tip-off is scheduled for 4pm.