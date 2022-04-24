BANNER ELK – For the first time since the 2018 season, the Chowan Men's Lacrosse team earned a berth in the Conference Carolinas Men's Lacrosse Championship after defeating Lees-McRae 21-14 on Saturday afternoon.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 21, Lees-McRae 14
RECORDS | Chowan 6-7 (2-4), Lees-McRae 3-11 (1-5)
LOCATION | Banner Elk, N.C. (Tate Field)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Jaxon Martin and Eric George collected nine points posting six goals and three assists each. Erik Dozzi collected seven points with two goals and five assists. Martin and Dozzi are closing in on single-season records as Martin is three goals short of the record (58) and Dozzi is one assist short (32).
Jackson Downs added four goals, while Noah Jalal, Jaylen Pierre, and Nathan Townsend added one goal each. Jalal tallied three assists.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Chowan jumped out in front as Jaylen Pierre scored an unassisted goal to open the scoring for the Hawks. Jackson Downs scored before Jaxon Martin and Erik Dozzi found Eric George for a pair of goals to lead 4-0.
Lees-McRae tallied two goals before the Hawks responded with a pair of goals. Jackson Downs scored an unassisted tally before Noah Jalal found Jaxon Martin for the goal to lead 6-2.
The Bobcats scored in the final minute of the frame to trail 6-3.
Second Quarter:
Eric George put the Hawks on the board in the frame before LMC closed the gap to 7-5. Jaxon Martin scored off an assist by Erik Dozzi and Nathan Townsend found the back of the net for his first goal of the season to lead 9-5 at the half.
Third Quarter:
Jaxon Martin and Eric George teamed up for a goal and an assist each to offset the Bobcat goals. Erik DOzzi found the back of the net twice to push the lead to 13-8.
Noah Jalal and Eric George found the back of the net before the end of the quarter to lead 15-8.
Fourth Quarter:
Chowan scored four straight goals to open the final frame as Jackson Downs scored twice with Eric George and Jaxon Martin scoring once to lead 19-8.
Following a LMC goal, Jaxon Martin scored off the assist by Noah Jalal to lead 20-9.
The momentum shifted for the Bobcats late in the frame as LMC scored three goals in a matter of 52 seconds to close the gap to 20-12.
Jaxon Martin ended the run with a man-up goal before LMC scored two goals late to finish off the contest.
UP NEXT
Chowan earned the fifth seed in the Conference Carolinas Men's Lacrosse Championship. The Hawks will return to Wilson, N.C. to take on the fourth-seeded Barton in a rematch. The Hawks fell to Barton 19-17 last weekend.