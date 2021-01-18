GREENVILLE, S.C. - Jaedon Willis of Chowan and Andrew Gardner of Lees-McRae collected the Conference Carolinas men’s basketball weekly honors.
Willis was named the Player of the Week, while Gardner picked up Defensive Player of the Week honors.
A junior guard from Randallstown, Maryland, Willis averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in three games last week for Chowan. He shot 50 percent (18-of-36) from the field in the three games. In Chowan’s thrilling comeback win over North Greenville on Friday, Jan. 15, Willis hit the game-winning shot with 2.8 seconds remaining. Chowan trailed by as many as 22 in the game with Willis’ floater completing the largest comeback win in NCAA Division II program history.
A junior forward from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Gardner was a huge part of a strong opening three games defensively for Lees-McRae. Gardner finished Lees-McRae’s three wins last week by grabbing 14 defensive rebounds to go along with four blocks and a steal. In the 74-59 win over Mount Olive on Saturday, Jan. 16, Lees-McRae held a conference opponent to under 60 points for the first time since November of 2014 and Gardner closed out the win with four defensive rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal.