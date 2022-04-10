MURFREESBORO – The Chowan Women's Lacrosse team posted a program best goal output in a Conference Carolinas victory over Erskine on Senior day at home on Saturday.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 22, Erskine 9
RECORDS | Chowan 3-7 (2-4), Erskine 1-9 (1-6)
LOCATION | Murfreesboro, N.C. (Hawks Lacrosse Field)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Four Hawks recorded hat-tricks in the contest on the way to a program best 22 goals. Grace Taylor led the attack with six goals. Leia Cabradillia tallied five goals and two assists, while Charity Brown and Kyra Jones scored four goals each. Brown posted two assists, while Jones added one assist.
Trinity Walker, Shya Gambrell, and Victoria Brown scored a goal. Brooke Woods-Pennell added two assists, while Rebekah Lucas added one assist.
Charity Brown and Trinity Walker collected four caused turnovers. Brown added six draw controls, while Walker and Cameryn Barrow notched five draw controls each.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Brooke Woods-Pennell found Grace Taylor early in the frame to put the Hawks on the board. Leia Cabradillia scored off an assist by Charity Brown before returning the favor as Brown found the back of the net off an assist by Cabradillia to put the Hawks up 3-1.
Erskine answered with a pair of goals before Kyra Jones found Trinity Walker for a goal.
The Fleet scored the equalizer before Brooke Woods-Pennell found Grace Taylor again to lead 5-4.
Second Quarter:
Charity Brown found Leia Cabradillia on the woman-up opportunity to open the frame, 6-4, to spark a huge frame for the Hawks. Cabradillia, Grace Taylor, Charity Brown, and Kyra Jones scored unassisted goals to push the lead to 10-4.
Leia Cabradillia scored on a free position shot to lead 11-4 before Erskine scored to end the run.
Kyra Jones added a free position goal to lead 12-6 at the half.
Third Quarter:
Charity Brown opened the half with an unassisted goal prior to Victoria Brown scoring a free position goal.
Kyra Jones added to the tally with an unassisted score before Leia Cabradillia found Grace Taylor on the woman-up advantage to lead 16-7.
Charity Brown and Kyra Jones scored to offset the Fleet goals to lead 18-9 at the end of the third frame.
Fourth Quarter:
Grace Taylor started off the frame with a free position goal. Rebekah Lucas found Shya Gambrell all alone in front of the goal for a woman-up goal to lead 20-9.
Leia Cabradillia and Grace Taylor scored to end the contest for the Hawks.
UP NEXT
Chowan returns to the field on Wednesday, April 13 against Barton in Conference Carolinas action. Opening draw control is slated for 4 p.m.