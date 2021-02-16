RALEIGH – Third time was a charm for the Chowan Women's Soccer team against Shaw as the Hawks and Bears complete the contest after the two previous meetings were halted by weather.
THE BASICS
FINAL | Chowan 2, Shaw 0
RECORDS | Chowan 1-0-0, Shaw 0-3-0
LOCATION | Raleigh, N.C. (WRAL Soccer Park)
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Sabrina Henderson and Nicole Mejia tallied their first goals of the season. Carolina Lucci added an assist.
The Hawks outshot the Bears 15-4 and 11-2 in on target attempts.
Allison Traub picked up her first win in goal with a shutout performance stopping two shots.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Half:
The Hawks went on the attack early as Monae Moore posted a shot on target just 90 seconds into the match. Carolina Lucci's attempt five minutes later was also turned away.
Mackenzie Pruitt and Sabrina Henderson tallied shots on goal midway through the opening half turning into corner kick attempts.
Allison Traub saw her first shot attempt in the 39' off a corner kick but was easily saved.
Chowan and Shaw went into the half scoreless.
Second Half:
In the 51', Carolina Lucci would find Sabrina Henderson on the right side to break the scoreless draw. Henderson attempted to increase the score two minutes later but was denied.
Monae Moore tallied back-to-back shot attempts that needed a save by the Shaw netminder. Allison Traub posted her second save in between the Moore shots to keep the Bears off the board.
After a Nohemi Montalvo shot-and-save, Nicole Mejia would deflect a shot and find the back of the net in the 89' to give the Hawks the 2-0 victory.
UP NEXT
Chowan will open up the Conference Carolinas season on Sunday, February 21 on the road against North Greenville. First touch is at 1pm in Tigerville, S.C.