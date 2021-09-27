RALEIGH – The Chowan University football team continues to turn heads as the Hawks accomplished a feat that has not been done within the program since September 29, 1984 - and that is to go 4-0 on the season with a 59-12 thrashing of St. Augustine's in the CIAA opener on Saturday.
INSIDE THE BOXSCORE
Bryce Witt accounted for eight total touchdowns with four passing and four rushing touchdowns on the afternoon. Witt tossed for 210 yards through the air and 29 yards on the ground.
Tyrek McNeil rushed for a career-high 179 yards on 19 carries. Laurence King hauled in eight receptions for 62 yards and three touchdowns. Imeek Watkins had six receptions and one touchdown.
The Chowan defense recorded eight sacks on the day led by Isaac Anderson with 2.0 sacks. Gilberto Ortiz and Jamae Blank notched 1.5 sacks.
J'Vin Farmer recorded an interception for 46 yards and recovered a fumble. Connor O'Brien forced a fumble.
The defense held St. Augustine's rushing attack to negative 20 yards and a mere 163 yards of total offense.
HOW IT HAPPENED
First Quarter:
Chowan took the opening drive of the contest on an 11 play 74 yard drive as Tyrek McNeil started the drive with a pair of first down runs for a total of 33 yards. Bryce Witt connected with Laurence King for 14 yards before finding Imeek Watkins for 15 yards. Bryce Witt would call his own number from one-yard out to lead 7-0.
J'Vin Farmer would pick off the Falcons quarterback on the third play of their opening drive and return it 46 yards into the redzone. Bryce Witt found Imeek Watkins on a four-yard touchdown to lead 14-0.
St. Augustine's would get on the board on their next drive as a screen pass went 92 yards for a touchdown despite a first down sack by Rafiq Abdul-Wahid and Gilberto Ortiz. Abdul-Wahid would bust through the middle and block the PAT.
The Falcons' defense would pick off a tipped pass and have good field position at the Chowan 35. The Chowan defense had SAU going backwards on the drive. SAU was forced to punt but benefitted from a mistake as the Falcons recovered the muffed punt in the endzone to cut the deficit to 14-12.
Second Quarter:
The Hawks were forced to punt to open the quarter. On the next drive for the Hawks, Tyrek McNeil did a bulk of the running picking up 44 yards on four carries. Imeek Watkins rushed for 16 yards to put the Hawks at the SAU 2 before Bryce Witt took it himself to lead 21-12.
The Chowan defense continued to play big as Connor O'Brien forced a fumble after a completed catch near midfield that allowed J'Vin Farmer to pick up the loose ball. The Hawks made quick work as Bryce Witt found Laurence King for a 25 yard reception and JaQuan Albright for a 17 yard reception. Witt connected with Imeek Watkins down to the SAU 3 before punching it in for the touchdown.
Isaac Anderson pushed the Falcons back on the next drive with a sack. On the next drive, Bryce Witt made connections with Samuel Dunn, and Tyrek McNeil through the air before finding Laurence King for a five yard touchdown to lead 35-12.
Third Quarter:
St. Augustine's couldn't move the ball forward as Isaac Anderson registered a sack and the Falcons had a 13 yard punt.
Tyrek McNeil started the drive with three runs before the short field was taken advantage of by Bryce Witt for a 21 yard touchdown run.
The Hawks would score on their next drive with Bryce Witt finding Laurence King for a short touchdown reception. Witt and King connected again on the next drive for a 24 yard touchdown to lead 56-12.
Fourth Quarter:
The Hawks would put their second string in to run out the clock in the fourth quarter as Cade Cradlebaugh orchestrated a drive that resulted in a 27 yard field goal by Jude McAtamney.
The Falcons were forced to punt again before the Hawks ran out the final 5:38 of the quarter to take the victory.
UP NEXT
Chowan will look to move further into the record books as the Hawks host Winston-Salem State in a CIAA Cross-divisional contest on Saturday, October 2 under the lights. Kick-off is slated for 6pm.