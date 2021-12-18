GREENVILLE, S.C. – Conference Carolinas has unveiled its fall of 2021 Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Friday afternoon.
The Scholar-Athlete awards are presented annually to one individual in each Conference Carolinas sponsored sport. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year winners are chosen by the Conference Carolinas Student-Athlete Affairs Committee.
Harri Lovett was named Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athlete of the Year for Men's Soccer.
Lovett, earning another postseason academic award this season after being named CoSIDA Academic All-American and CoSIDA Academic All-District earlier this month.
The Wrexham, Wales native joins Inecia Rolle and Sydney Henderson as Chowan student-athletes being named Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the Conference Carolinas. The junior has a 4.0 GPA as a Business major.
To be considered, a student-athlete must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.25 or higher. In addition, the nominees for the award must have been named all-conference in their sport and also chosen academic all-conference.
The fall of 2021 Conference Carolinas Fall Scholar-Athletes of the Year represent four different member institutions.
2021-22 Conference Carolinas Fall Scholar-Athletes of the Year
Men's Cross Country: Joshua Chepkesir, UNC Pembroke
Women's Cross Country: Valary Samoei, UNC Pembroke
Women's Volleyball: Kayla Arthur, Francis Marion
Men's Soccer: Harri Lovett, Chowan
Women's Soccer: Jasmine Pinter, Mount Olive