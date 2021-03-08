GREENVILLE, S.C. – Jamal Thomas and Jonathan McFall of the Chowan Men's Basketball team earned postseason awards for the Conference Carolinas during the Men's Basketball Championship over the weekend.
Jamal Thomas was honored as the Conference Carolinas Elite 23 winner for men's basketball. The Elite 23 award is modeled after the NCAA's Elite 90 award, with the league sponsoring 23 championships. Thomas, posting a 3.87 cumulative gpa, had the highest gpa of the "Final 4" teams at the men's basketball championship.
Jonathan McFall was named to the Conference Carolinas All-Tournament team after averaging 17.5 points while shooting 55.2 precent from the floor. McFall posted 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, and 1.5 steals per game.