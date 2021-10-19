MERRY HILL – A late fourth quarter defensive stand ended a chance at a comeback and helped Community Christian School hold off the Lawrence-Academy-Albemarle School (LAAS) co-op football team for a 66-58 win here Thursday night.
It was the second win by the Cyclones over the Warriors, having taken a 50-6 win in Wilson back on Sept. 3.
It also put a damper on Senior Night for Adam Conner, Owen Price, Walt Williams and Mason Worrells, playing their last regular-season home game, and who were honored before kickoff.
Waylon Clifton had a six-touchdown performance in the loss, racing out to 135 yards on 29 carries for five scores. He was also 4-of-5 in the receiving department, including a 66-yard catch and score. Sophomore quarterback Luke Foster ran for one score and passed for four more, going 10-of-17 for 215 yards.
Lawrence scored first, recovering a short kick at the CCS 46-yard line and then needing just six plays to paydirt, capped by a 21-yard scoring run for Clifton. Foster ran in the two-point conversion on a keeper for an 8-0 LAAS lead.
CCS answered by taking the kickoff to the endzone and adding two points to tie it 8-all at the 8:51 mark of the first quarter.
Despite fumbling on their next possession, Lawrence shook it off and scored on their third drive to re-take the lead, 16-8. They scored again on a 76-yard fumble recovery for a score by Worrells and a 24-8 advantage before Community Christian scored to cut it to 24-16.
LAAS’ next score, a 21-yard romp by Clifton, matched the co-op team’s largest margin of the night – 16 points – at 32-16.
Community would score on back-to-back possessions, both pass plays, to get the equalizer on the scoreboard, 32-all with 6:11 left in the period. After recovering a fumble on a bad snap by Lawrence, the Cyclones then went just 15 yards to take their first lead, 38-32.
The home team struck back quickly; Foster hit Clifton in the flat and the speedy runner broke down the sideline for the 66-yard reception and another equalizer, 38-38, with just over three minutes to halftime.
But the Cyclones used those last 180 ticks of the clock well, scoring twice before surrendering a Foster sprint for a score as time expired in the half and leading LAAS trailing by 10 at the mid-break, 54-44.
LAAS got a first down quickly opening the second half, but couldn’t capitalize, going three-and-out before a punt. Starting at their own 23-yard line, Community began a long drive as they marched 77 yards on 14 plays before Landon Beamon passed to Aiden Smith for their fourth scoring hook-up of the night and a 60-44 lead.
But the Warriors were undeterred. They collected a first down in crossing midfield, and were faced with fourth-and-12 following a tackle-for-loss. Punting the ball away, the Cyclones return-man muffed the punt leaving the Green-and-Gold on the Community 25-yard line where in one 25-yard Clifton run, LAAS had cut their deficit to 10 points at 60-50.
Back came Community with another long drive resulting in another score, and a 66-50 lead.
It didn’t last. LAAS mounted a nine-play drive, and on a pitch play from Foster to Clifton, he was able to ramble 15 yards to score, with Clifton adding the conversion to get LAAS within one score, 66-58 with 5:22 left to play.
Community Christian drove to the LAAS 15-yard line before turning the ball over on downs on an incomplete pass. The home team had three-and-three quarter minutes to tie and force overtime.
But the Cyclone defense rose up; three straight tackle-for-loss left LAAS 10 yards away. But Foster’s 4th-down pass was just over the head of Worrells, leaving CCS to just run out the clock in the final 2:16 after picking up a couple of first downs.
“We just got lost in the hype, all the excitement of that early lead,” said LAAS coach Jerry Ford, afterward. “Then, mistakes killed us.”
A win would’ve given the school four wins for the first time in six years going back to the 2016 season.
LAAS still has a chance at that fourth win on Thursday when they head to Goldsboro to challenge Wayne Christian in the regular-season finale.
Gene Motley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.