The Edenton Steamers have added some newcomers to the roster, and they all come from close by. INF/RHP Jared Beebe (Barton College), INF Alden Cottle (University of Mount Olive), INF Tyler West (Chowan University), and LHP Nicky Wohleking (Chowan University) all make the trip to Edenton as first time Clams.
Beebe has started all 48 games for Barton College this season, one of three players on the team to play in every game. The freshman has mainly seen time in the field over at third base but has played some first base as well. This spring, Beebe is hitting .292 with 49 hits and 25 runs batted in. He’s also added 10 extra base hits and 15 multi-hit games this season. Beebe has appeared in one game as a pitcher, throwing one inning, and could get some innings this summer.
“Jared is an exciting young player that really seems to have a bright future ahead of him. He’s a physical guy that can really drive the ball around the field,” said Steamers’ general manager Tyler Russell. “Seeing him have the opportunity to play every game this spring as a freshman is huge. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do this summer.”
Cottle is the third Clam on the roster from the University of Mount Olive, joining Case Kermode and Blake Gipson in the teal and black. The sophomore has played third base for the Trojans and has started in all 49 games. This spring, Cottle has been as efficient as hitters come, with a team-best .454 on-base percentage, and a .351 batting average. He’s racked up 61 hits, including 13 extra base hits, along with a team-high 56 runs batted in. Cottle has lifelong ties to the area, growing up in Ahoskie, NC.
“This man seems to find a way to always get on base. Not only has Alden found some power at the plate and drove in a ton of runs, he is getting on base at nearly a 50% clip,” Russell said. “He could really be a difference maker in the lineup this summer.”
West has made an enormous impact for Chowan University during the spring. The sophomore leads the team in hits (42), runs batted in (36), home runs (10), and runs scored (38). The impressive numbers don’t stop there, West has also produced a .333 batting average, a 1.086 OPS, a .635 slugging percentage, and a .451 on-base percentage. He’s also proven to be durable like Cottle and Beebe, starting and playing in 40 out of 41 games this season, the most on the Hawks. West has been the regular third baseman for Chowan University this season.
“Tyler has been an offensive specimen this spring. Anytime a guy can lead the team in as many categories as he is currently doing, he really has something special going on,” Russell said. “He’s a small guy that has a ton of pop in his bat. His lefty swing could do a lot of damage at Historic Hicks Field.”
Wohleking is the second Hawk to join the Steamers but is the first pitcher from Chowan University on the squad. The sophomore has started 12 games and has pitched 50.2 innings this spring. He’s racked up 44 strikeouts which is second-best for the Hawks. Wohleking marks the first LHP added to the pitching staff for the Clams this summer.
“Nicky is a guy that we can see starting some games on the mound for us this season,” Russell said. “His ability to strike guys out and keep the ball in the zone will be key for our pitching staff throughout the season.”
These additions bring both consistency and power to the plate, while Wohleking adds some swing-and-miss stuff to the mound.
“The offensive ability in this group of hitters is off the charts. These guys will have the chance to turn the game around anytime they step into the box. They will join an already impressive group of returners in the lineup,” Russell said. “Our offense seems to be shaping up well at this point. Wohleking will also be a big piece in our rotation, as his experience and ability will be key.”