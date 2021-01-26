Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rain mixing with snow by late this evening, then changing to snow overnight. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch expected, with isolated accumulations of two inches possible along and south of highway 58. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. &&