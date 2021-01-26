Former Sam Houston State defensive line coach and Western Michigan defensive coordinator Tim Daoust was officially added to the East Carolina football staff Monday. He was tabbed to coach the Pirate defensive ends and outside linebackers, and serve as special teams coordinator.
Daoust brings 19 years of overall Division I experience, including six seasons as a coordinator. He recently coordinated defenses at Ball State (2016) and Western Michigan (2017-18).
“He brings a level of enthusiasm that is contagious and his background exemplifies cultivating relationships that motivate young men,” ECU head coach Mike Houston said in a release. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about Tim’s ability to not only identify talent, but to successfully develop it as well.”
He coached Sam Houston State’s defensive line in 2019 and helped the Bearkats lead the Football Championship Subdivision in yielding 69.9 rush yards per game and with an average of 10.9 tackles for loss, while ranking second with 3.58 sacks per contest.
Track starts indoor
Senior Bria Stith and other East Carolina athletes thrived at the Liberty Elite Invitational late last week in the Pirates’ start to their indoor track season.
Stith finished third in the pentathlon, totaling 3,478 points as the top collegiate athlete in the field. Her sister, Brooke Stith, began her senior campaign with a third-place result in the 60-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 8.88 seconds, and she was fourth in the triple jump.
Reigning American Athletic Conference pentathlon champion Mackenzie Whitaker participated in the high jump and long jump, taking 10th in the high jump. Sommer Knight took third in the invitational section of the pole vault, and Niejel Wilkins was the lone male to compete for the Pirates and he placed fifth in the triple jump.