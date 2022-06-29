Does Kevin Durant need to win a championship without Steph Curry and the Warriors to prove anything? Inquiring minds want to know.
For the record, this is not an original question or take. Stugotz of the Dan Le Batard podcast and YouTube show has been saying for years that Kevin Durant has zero championships in his personal record book.
Durant was on a team in Oklahoma City that had a younger and far more athletic pre-MVP Russel Westbrook and James Harden, along with players like Serge Ibaka, Derek Fisher and Kendrick Perkins. That’s three future NBA MVPs on the same roster and they couldn’t even get to the Finals?
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not implying that Kevin Durant isn’t a bucket. The Slim Reaper is a baller and an offensive threat unlike any we have ever seen. I’m not at all suggesting he’s not.
What I’m questioning is if he is missing the leadership gene (for lack of a better term) or if that’s required to be considered amongst the all time greats. Think about the other players you consider to be the best of the best. Any doubt they were the leader of their team?
I don’t know if the ability to be an effective leader is something you are born with or if it can be taught/coached. He played for Rick Barnes at Texas, so I doubt he would have learned it there.
I believe Kevin Durant can be the leader of the team. Everything we have heard out of Brooklyn indicates that he is an undisputed leader of that team.
Can Kevin Durant be the leader of a team that wins a championship? Maybe he can, but I don’t believe he has done it yet.
Yes, I know he is a two-time NBA Finals MVP. I made clear before the guy can hoop, but that was never his team. In the words of Charles and Shaq, he was never “driven the bus.”
If that team is led by an individual player, we all know it’s Steph Curry. No disrespect to Ayesha Curry, who can most certainly cook but Steph is the chef. He is the leader of that team.
Curry has literally changed the game of basketball and how it’s played.
Not everyone is a fan of basketball that focuses so much on the three-point shot, but it’s statistical impact and effectiveness, especially with a player like Steph, can no longer be denied.
Steph and the Warriors won a championship before Kevin Durant got there, with Kevin Durant there and after Kevin Durant left. He and they clearly have nothing left to prove to anyone, but the same cannot be said for KD.
He may not care what Stugotz or I or anyone else thinks about him or his legacy, but his multiple Twitter accounts indicate to me that he probably does. What, if anything, can he do to change anyone’s mind but lead the Nets to an NBA championship? That would certainly do it.
It’s not like anyone will confuse Kyrie Irving as the team’s leader.
David Friedman is a long time sports writer and lifelong believer that BLM. David can be reached via e-mail at fourthandlongcolumn@gmail.com