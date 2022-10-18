ASKEWVILLE - Bethel Assembly Christian Academy's Lady Eagles hosted their state tournament that started on Friday, Oct. 14 and ended on Oct. 15.

The Eagles were the North Carolina Christian Academy Association 1A North Volleyball Conference Champions entering the tournament, sporting a 10-0 conference record.

Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com.