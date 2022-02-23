ASKEWVILLE - Not even the familiarity of their home floor could aid the Bethel Assembly Christian Academy boys varsity basketball team here last weekend in the North Carolina Christian Athletic Association Tournament, hosted by Bethel.
The Eagles fell to top seed Jacksonville Christian Academy in Thursday’s first round, 90-44; then had to settle for sixth place when they were clipped in Friday’s consolation round.
Thursday’s contest was evenly matched for the Eagles against the South Division number-one Conquerors in the first quarter, with JCA ending the period with a two-point lead, 16-14.
Brandon Williams powered his way into the paint to tie the score opening the second quarter, but that was as close as Bethel came the rest of the contest. Jacksonville outscored them 14-2 over a four minute period.
Williams helped ignite a rally, but the deficit was too much for the rest of the half, leaving the Eagles trailing 38-25 at halftime.
A 15-9 run opening the second half stretched the Conquerors’ lead with Gavin Goodson scoring in the low post and Alex Shiver bombing away from the outside when he wasn’t driving for a layup. JCA opened a 65-37 lead after three quarters.
The physical play left BACA drained entering the final frame, while Jacksonville’s rotation kept fresh legs on the floor. Play reached the sportsmanship level during a 14-2 Conquerors run and the running game clock was a welcome sight to Eagles’ fans, leading to the finale.
Bethel fell Friday, ending their season with a record of 13-10.
JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN 16 22 27 25 90
BETHEL ASSEMBLY 14 11 12 7 44
JACKSONVILLE CHRISTIAN (90): Alex Shiver 36, Gavin Goodson 24, Jonathan Wrightson 8, Caleb Morton 7, Trey West 6, Sam Hodges Jr. 4, Kaleb West 3, Drew Castilho 2.
BETHEL ASSEMBLY (44): Brandon Williams 22, Joey Patterson 7, Noah Knowles 7, Taylor Steele 3, McKinley Conner 3, Parker Cale 2.