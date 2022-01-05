AHOSKIE – The first time he faced his former school, Bertie High, the win was a little bittersweet for Northeastern girls basketball coach Andre Cherry.
No such emotion in the second meeting, simply a case of taking care of business.
This led to a 54-46 win for the Lady Eagles as they held off a furious late Bertie comeback and stormed their way into the finals of the Roanoke-Chowan Holiday Classic here Tuesday evening.
Jasmine Felton powered her way to a 21-point night to lead the Northeastern scoring. Bertie’s Rakiyah Peele took similar honors for the Lady Falcons with the same total on their score sheet.
The game almost mirrored the first contest between the two combatants back in Windsor on Dec. 10, also a Northeastern victory, 44-39; except for more scoring.
The Eagles broke an early 2-2 tie with a pair of Aniyah Harper free throws, then added six more for an 11-2 lead. Turnovers and poor shooting plagued Bertie throughout, but especially the entire first half. The Falcons closed out the opening quarter victims of an 8-4 Northeastern run, leaving Bertie trailing 19-6.
Bertie tightened their ball-handling, cutting down on the turnovers, in the second quarter and climbed within six at 22-16 on a three-pointer by Kydra Brown.
But Northeastern held the Falcons to just a pair of free throws the rest of the half, though neither team shot well from the foul line leading up to the break where Northeastern held a 10-point lead, 28-18.
The lead was a dozen, 33-21, in the third when a pair of runs by the Eagles stretched the lead first to 17 points (38-21) then to 20 (45-25) as Bertie’s shooting woes continued.
But from the 2:13 mark of the third quarter, Bertie began to fight back thanks to quick guard Yasmonasia Boone. She started the rally with a three-point play, and even though Bertie trailed 47-30 headed to the fourth quarter, Boone’s defense out front helped the Falcons chip away.
Peele and Bryona West helped in the comeback as Bertie scored a dozen points unanswered to scratch back within seven, 47-40.
But the Eagles held their poise and, despite no field goals in the final eight minutes, they went 6-of-6 from the line and held onto an eight-point winning margin at the end.
Northeastern (5-1) thus went into Thursday’s title tilt against host Hertford County, who downed Edenton J.A. Holmes 58-33; while Bertie (5-3) played the third-place game against Holmes Wednesday night and won 59-48.
Northeastern 19 9 20 6 54
Bertie 6 12 12 16 46
NORTHEASTERN (54): Jasmine Felton 21, Anaya Harper 10, Aniyah Rainey 8, Jayla Brumsey 7, Jessica Jenkins 6, Isabella Bunch 2.
BERTIE (46): Rakiyah Peele 21, Yasmonasia Boone 14, Bryona West 6, Kydra Brown 3, Trianna Smallwood 2.