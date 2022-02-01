ASKEWVILLE- The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy Eagle varsity boys basketball team won their home conference game against the Ahoskie Christian School Warriors by a score of 68-52.
Eagles’ Brandon Williams lit up the scoreboard with a mid-range jump-shot for two points. The Warriors’ C.J. Martin countered with a three-pointer giving Ahoskie the lead, 3-2.
Williams scored once with a strong layup that put Bethel back in the lead, 4-3.
Ahoskie’s Trent Hoggard pumped a successful three-pointer, adjusting the score to 6-4.
The Warriors maintained their lead until 2:22 left on the first quarter clock.
The Williams show continued, as he was fouled en route to a made basket. Williams completed the “and-one” and tied the game at 13-all.
Ahoskie cruised through the rest of the first quarter, ending it with an eight-point run - two baskets came from Cody Hurdle and one each from Colin Daughtrey and Hoggard. The first quarter ended with the Warriors leading 21-13.
Bethel’s Joey Patterson started the second quarter with a quick layup, countered with an Ahoskie basket from Hunter Pearce bringing the score to 23-15, Ahoskie’s favor.
The Eagles soared with an eight-point run and took a 24-23 lead. Williams contributed six of the eight points and Jesse Ford produced the remaining two.
The two teams swapped baskets back-and-forth, but it was Williams’ trifecta that put distance between his Eagles and the Warriors.
Ahoskie’s Daughtrey would score the last basket of the quarter for his team, meanwhile Williams and Patterson combined for three additional points before the half.
The Eagles held the Warriors to six points in the second quarter, their scoring machine Williams generated 13 of the 17 points scored.
The Eagles ended the first half with a 32-27 lead.
Daughtrey got things rolling for Ahoskie in the third quarter with a jumper for two points.
Bethel’s workhorse banged a trey as Williams continued to carry the Eagles.
Ahoskie’s Cody Hurdle was sent to the free throw for two shots, but Hurdle wasn’t able to capitalize.
Williams found room in the paint for another basket, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 37-29 and forcing the Warriors to spend a time out with 4:22 left in the quarter.
Williams continued on with his scoring spree by sinking three consecutive baskets, adding to the Eagles lead of 45-32.
Ahoskie scored once more prior to the end of the third quarter and Bethel would add another four points, ending the third quarter still leading, 49-34.
Bethel started the fourth quarter with Patterson making good on two free throws.
Ahoskie was able to respond with back-to-back baskets by Trent Saunders and Trent Hoggard. The Eagles still maintained a 51-38 lead.
Ahoskie tried to push back offensively, but they just could not get the pieces to fit as Bethel continued to pose as an offensive threat.
Daughtrey would score for the Warriors with 5:55 left in the game. But the Warriors would not score again until 4:34 with a basket from Daughtrey and then a basket from teammate Jesse.
Meanwhile, the Eagles continued their offensive surge, leading, 59-46.
Bethel held the Warriors to 46 points up until 2:13. Trent Hoggard broke that offensive fast with a two-point basket, which brought the score to 61-48
Williams had plenty of energy to spare and added another bucket to the scoreboard, which forced the Warriors to use a timeout at 1:38 and the score 63-48.
Williams wasn’t finished as he added another bucket to his stats and scoreboard bettering Bethel’s score to 65-48.
Ahoskie followed with two points, Trent Saunders changing the score to 65-48.
Williams went coast-to-coast on an inbound pass and was fouled as he attempted a layup. Williams was able to make good on one free throw, but rebounded his missed free throw for two points, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 65-48.
The Warriors got the ball in the paint and missed the first attempt, but the ball was rebounded and followed up by Ethan Asbell. Asbell made the bucket at the buzzer to finalize the score to Bethel 68, Ahoskie 52.
Eagles’ Brandon Williams led his team in scoring with 51 points.
