ASKEWVILLE - The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Lady Eagles hosted neighboring city and state, Suffolk Christian Academy for a non-conference varsity volleyball match last Friday, August 26.

BACA swept the young and inexperienced Suffolk Christian team in three sets, 25-8, 25-9 and 25-12.

