featured Eagles sweep Suffolk Christian Academy Andre' Alfred Sports Writer Andre Alfred Author email Aug 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Lady Eagle Coleen Askew returns a volley. Andre Alfred Lady Eagle Shelby Walker tips the ball over the net for a quick score. Andre Alfred Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASKEWVILLE - The Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) Lady Eagles hosted neighboring city and state, Suffolk Christian Academy for a non-conference varsity volleyball match last Friday, August 26.BACA swept the young and inexperienced Suffolk Christian team in three sets, 25-8, 25-9 and 25-12.BACA used this time to fine tune their offensive and defensive strategies along with giving other players on the team some court time.The Lady Eagles had 70 serve attempts with 15 aces and 21 scored points. Lauren Taylor and Sianna Johnson had one kill each.Summer Mizelle had seven service receptions along with two digs. Coleen Askew and Shelby Walker had four Aces each.Mackenzie Mizelle scored seven points from the serving line.“Overall we had a pretty good game. We still need to work on getting more kills in each set played” stated Head Coach Donna Mizelle.The Lady Eagles will travel to Hookerton on Friday, Sept. 2 to play a non-conference match against Mount Calvary Christian Academy at 5 p.m. Andre' Alfred is a Sports/Staff Writer and Photographer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via email at aalfred@ncweeklies.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagles Suffolk Christian Academy Mackenzie Mizelle Sport Volleyball Ace Attempt Serve Team Andre Alfred Author email Follow Andre Alfred Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Bertie Ledger-Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - July 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesNorthcott gets backing to launch committeeZucchini can be used for many things, including bread...Eagles fly by Falcons in season openerBertie County plans anniversary celebrationWindsor man arrested in shootingOut & About: Week of Aug. 25, 2022Mental Health walk set for Sept. 10Rodney Stephen "Rod" MummaBertie County Schools Convocation: Bertie’s got talentMatthews welcomed to Bertie High School ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.