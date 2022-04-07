Elizabeth City State officially introduced its new athletic director Monday morning on the third floor of the Marion D. Thorpe Administration Building.
James Dubose Jr., starting on April 11, will be the Vikings’ interim athletic director, as he takes the place of George Bright, who parted ways with the university last week.
The 45-year-old Dubose, introduced by ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon, was joined by his wife Teshuna and 10-year-old son Jameson for the announcement. Another son of his, Jamond was not in attendance.
In his introduction speech, Dubose spoke about the importance of fundraising for the athletic department in order for the best experience for the student-athlete. He also mentioned the prospect of potentially adding new sports to the department in the future.
“I know that we have some excellent coaches and excellent student-athletes and we just need to get funding in, increase our fundraising footprint,” Dubose told the Daily Advance, “so that we can continue to grow what’s already been laid and continue to expand on all the things we need to get done to make sure our student-athletes receive an elite experience.”
Dubose comes from ECSU’s Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association foe Winston-Salem State, where he was a part of the athletic department for more than eight years.
Most recently, Dubose was senior associate athletic director for development and administration.
He earned an undergraduate degree in agricultural economics from North Carolina A&T State and from Southern New Hampshire, he earned a masters in sports management and graduate certification in athletics administration.
For now, he’s tabbed as the interim with the university aiming to find a full-time position in the coming months.
Dubose will be making $119,800 on a one-year contract.
Dubose will be coming into the athletic department wanting to achieve a high standard.
He’s hoping to build a championship culture with programs like the women’s basketball team who came close to winning this year’sCIAA championship, the men’s basketball team that finished 14-13 and the football team that finished 3-7 in 2021.
Dubose hopes that he performs well enough that the interim title will be lifted in the future.
“I expect to raise the standards, to do a great job here and I expect to get the job when the time is right and we get to that point in the year,” he said. “But right now the focus is not about me, we have work to get done and we need to focus on the needs of the student-athletes.”