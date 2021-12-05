East Carolina can start gameplanning.
The Pirates on Sunday learned Boston College will be their opponent in the Military Bowl held on Dec. 27 in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.
This will be the Pirates’ second appearance in the Military Bowl, with the first coming in 2010 when ECU lost to Maryland, 51-20. That game set a Military Bowl attendance record with 38,062 fans.
ECU accepted a spot in the game on Nov. 27, and went more than a week before its opponent was revealed.
“This is the goal. The kids made this a goal when I took the job, to get the Pirates back into bowl games and playing in situations like this,” ECU coach Mike Houston said in a video conference on Sunday. “We’re really excited about the opportunity. Got a chance to see Boston College on a crossover film with Temple, and saw them on a Friday against Virginia Tech before one of our games. They’re a big, strong, physical, hard-nosed football team.”
The Pirates will be making their first bowl game appearance since the 2014 season, and first under Houston, who took over ahead of the 2019 season.
ECU finished 7-5 overall and 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference, which was good enough for fourth behind Central Florida, Houston and College Football Playoff-bound Cincinnati.
Boston College finished the season with a 6-6 record and was sixth in the seven-team Atlantic Division of the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 2-6 mark. The Eagles opted not to participate in a bowl game last season after a 6-5 season, as coach Jeff Hafley cited COVID-19 concerns.
“It should be a great matchup. Just excited, and it’ll be great to be back in Annapolis,” Houston said. “We were there a few weeks ago, and obviously, a pretty electric way to leave Annapolis when we were last there. So we have some good luck going for us in that stadium and hopefully that continues.”
Houston was referencing the Pirates’ Nov. 20 win at Navy where kicker Owen Daffer drained a career-long 54-yard field goal as time expired to send ECU to a 38-35 win. Before that kick, quarterback Holton Ahlers and receiver Tyler Snead hooked up for a 28-yard pass-and-catch touchdown to tie the score at 35-35.
Hafley, the Eagles’ second-year coach, comes from a defensive background. He coached in the NFL for eight years. He was a defensive assistant and secondary coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cleveland Browns, before coaching defensive backs with the San Francisco 49ers from 2016-18.
Hafley returned to the college ranks in 2019 as the co-defensive coordinator for Ohio State, before being hired at Boston College in 2020.
“I’ve done a little research on them today,” Hafley said when asked about the Pirates. “Their quarterback has thrown for a ton of yards. I’m a defensive guy and the first thing I look at is what type of quarterback are we going to play. It looks like he likes to throw the ball, it looks like he’s a lefty, so in the little time I’ve had, it seems like they have a guy who can chuck it all over the yard.”
Ahlers, who announced he was returning to the Pirates next year for his fifth season, threw for 3,129 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.