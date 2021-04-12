A baseball pitchers' duel Sunday at Clark-LeClair Stadium that began with starters Tyler Smith (East Carolina) and Chris Durham (Memphis) each with stellar outings still ended as a 7-1 ECU win at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
It also gave ECU (26-5, 8-0 American) an 18-game home winning streak.
The No. 9 Pirates scored six runs on five hits and a UM error in the bottom of the sixth. Connor Norby and Thomas Francisco hit consecutive singles off Durham, who struck out nine Pirates in the first seven innings, to start the eighth-inning rally.
Josh Moylan was 0-for-3 with three strikeouts when he stepped to the plate after a Seth Caddell sacrifice bunt and Moylan chopped a pitch off reliever Walker Brockhouse into right field, scoring Norby and Francisco for the go-ahead runs. The scoring ended later in the eighth on a Ryley Johnson solo home run.
"Norby lines the ball off the pitcher and gets to first base, Franny hits an opposite-field single and I asked Seth Caddell, 'Can you get this bunt down?'" ECU coach Cliff Godwin said. "He says, 'I can do it.' He said he didn't know where it was going to go, but he'll get it down. ... Seth got it done, then Josh Moylan when it mattered got a big swing and we just kept rolling."
Tyler Smith's longest start of the season went 5.2 innings. He gave up a solo home run to Alec Trela with two outs in the top of the fifth and then a double, which chased him in favor of Cam Colmore and the score tied 1-1. Colmore retired the next batter to keep it 1-1 heading to the bottom of the fifth.
Smith's previous five appearances, in order, went 3.2, 4.2, 2.2, 1.0 (in relief) and 4.0 innings, dating back to 3.2 versus Appalachian State on March 5.
"I just wanted to be better than that guy on the other side, to be honest," Smith said of pitching in a low-scoring game. "it's just a mindset of going out there competing one pitch at a time and not thinking about anything else."
Added Godwin: "Smitty was the best he's been all year, in a time we needed him to be. ... I don't think we have any opportunity to win the game without Tyler Smith today. Our bullpen was depleted and it's not like we didn't have some guys down there who were fresh and could pitch, but we needed some length from our starters."
More postgame notes and video:
- Memphis' starting pitcher, Durham, was a soft-throwing left-hander. He struck out Moylan three times as part of his seven-plus inning outing with three runs charged on five hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. He threw 102 pitches.
Caddell lined an 86 mph fastball offering from Durham over the wall in left field in the bottom of the first. The solo homer was his team-best 10th HR.
- The Pirate eighth included Bryson Worrell hitting an RBI single to right field that scored usual relief pitcher Matt Bridges from second base being used as a pinch runner.
"We always talk about how he thinks he's an athlete, but I guess I have to say he is an athlete now," Smith said of Bridges, who are joined in the senior class by Colmore.
Worrell went 1-for-3 with an RBI. He had nine RBIs in the series.
- Colmore was the winning pitcher for a 4-0 season record. He went 2.1 scoreless innings, striking out four of the eight he faced with one hit allowed.
- Brockhouse struggled for the second straight day for the Tigers (11-19, 1-7). He was charged four runs on three hits in 1.0 inning with two run-scoring wild pitches.
- Lane Hoover dropped from No. 2 in the Pirate batting order to fifth. He was 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. Thomas Francisco (2-for-4, R) hit in the No. 2 spot between Norby and Caddell.