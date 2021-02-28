The East Carolina baseball team sealed a 6-1 record through seven games when it won Sunday's rubber match, 9-2, at Georgia Southern.
Pirate starter Carson Whisenhunt (1-0) struck out 11 batters, with one walk, in 6.2 scoreless innings with four hits allowed. The left-handed freshman is the first Pirate since Brooks Jernigan in 1998 to record consecutive outing with 10 strikeouts.
Connor Norby led off for No. 22 ECU and went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, an RBI and a double. He, Seth Caddell and Zach Agnos each hit a home run. Caddell's three-run homer in the top of the ninth made it 9-0 and was his third of the season.
Gavin Williams made his season debut with one inning pitched as a reliever, striking out three with one walk and a hit batsman in five batters faced.