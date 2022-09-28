...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY
NIGHT TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 10 ft expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and the coastal waters from Duck to Oregon
Inlet.
* WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to 8 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
ECU head coach Mike Houston disagrees with a no-call made against Navy Saturday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
The East Carolina football team will play its scheduled road game on Saturday against South Florida in a new location as Hurricane Ian is expected to reach Florida’s west coast sometime later this week.
American Athletic Conference officials announced on Tuesday that the ECU-USF football game set for Saturday has been moved to Boca Raton, Fla., at FAU Stadium.
The conference matchup was originally scheduled to be played in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, but the game was moved due to the potential impact of Ian in the area. The game will now be played at 2:30 p.m. at Howard Schnellenberger Field on FAU’s campus.
The game will be televised on ESPN+.
“(The hurricane) is going to probably impact the whole entire Southeast at some point over the next week,” ECU coach Mike Houston said on Tuesday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are going to be impacted from the storm, and you pray for safety for everyone and you hope the damage is minimal.
“But you never know with these things and how that’s going to be. It’s just understanding that there’s a pretty serious issue going on in the Southeast over the next week.”
ECU (2-2, 0-1 AAC) enters the game coming off a conference-opening loss to Navy in double overtime. South Florida (1-3, 0-0) will be playing its first conference game after suffering a pair of recent losses to Florida and Louisville.
Houston said the plan is for the team to travel to Florida on Friday, and he is hopeful for a promising weather forecast by opening kick as the storm moves inland.