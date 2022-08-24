I used to love summer as a kid. School was out and the weather was warm so I could go outside and play.
Now the sun feels like it may be slowly cooking me and work doesn’t give me summers off so my favorite season has now become college football season.
It’s like fall, but better because it contains within it all of the hope and heartbreak of a young summer love with cooler weather and a fulfilled desire to see men violently crash into each other. Yes, I heart college football.
It is set to kickoff this week and I am dedicated to enjoying it as much as I can while I still can. It’s not that I think college football is going away, it is far too profitable for that.
It has changed more in the last few years though than it has in the last 40 and there is no guarantee I will still be in love with what it becomes. Because of that I want to ensure I enjoy it while I have it.
If you are a fan of the ACC like I am, I would encourage you to take the same approach to that conference that I am college football as a whole. This is the last year of there being Atlantic and Coastal divisions and there is no telling what other changes are on the horizon.
Speaking of changes, it’s going to be weird not seeing David Cutcliff on the sideline at Duke. Cutcliff was in Durham for 14 seasons and that doesn’t happen a lot in college football anymore. It was time for the Blue Devils to make a change and, while I’ll miss him coaching in the ACC, it will be comforting to have a Duke coach I can try to dislike again.
Speaking of which, N.C. State is expected to be quite good this season. The Wolfpack return a quarterback in Devin Leary, widely considered to be the best in the conference.
Their fanbase is hoping he can continue what was started the previous season and push Clemson for the last chance at the Atlantic Division crown. Good luck with that by the way. The Tigers may not be what they were a few years ago, but I expect they will be better than last year.
I’m rather curious to see what becomes of the Florida ACC teams this season. Miami hired a bunch of talented coaches and, while their recruiting influence hasn’t had time to make a significant difference, I still expect their collective knowledge to have a positive impact this year. Especially considering they also return a very good quarterback from the previous season.
I’m old enough to remember when Florida State was dominating the ACC and consistently contending for national titles. Don’t expect that to return this season, but there is hope in Tallahassee. Expectations appear to be oddly reasonable for the Seminoles given that we are discussing football in the state of Florida and they should be greatly aided by a plethora of returning talent along the offensive and defensive lines.
My beloved Tar Heels have too many questions amongst the offensive line to be of any serious threat for title contention, but what about Pittsburgh? Their line has more answers than questions and while they will have a new quarterback, they return the ACC’s most entertaining coach. Google Pat Narduzzi and enjoy reading all that the future former Pitt coach has had to say.
Will Wake Forest continue its tradition of outperforming expectations? Will Louisville do the same? Will Dino Barbers be forced to find yet another school that wears orange that will allow him to coach? There are so many questions and I am beyond ready to get some answers.