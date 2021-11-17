ASKEWVILLE - The Eric Baggett Tournament is still going strong.
Held at Bethel Assembly Christian Academy, the tournament started last Thursday afternoon and continue through Saturday evening.
The local basketball teams participating were, Ahoskie Christian Center, Northeast Academy, Ridgecroft School and the host, Bethel Assembly Christian Academy. The teams would play both their junior varsity and varsity teams.
The tournament is not not only to compete in basketball, but also to remember and be mindful that texting and driving can be fatal, as in the case of Eric Baggett. The tournament also provided scholarship funds to selected athletes that fulfilled requirements slated by the tournament committee. The tournament is a join effort between Eric’s parents — Mark and Debra Baggett — and BACA.
The stands were packed and the tourney officially started with the tip off between Northeast Academy (NEA) and Bethel Assembly Christian Academy (BACA) junior varsity girls. BACA beat NEA 24-14 in the opening game.
The second contest was between Ridgecroft School and Ahoskie Christian School (ACS) junior varsity girls. That game ended with Ridgecroft overwhelming ACS, 35-3.
The third game shifted to the junior varsity boys competition as ACS glided past NEA 44-15.
The fourth and final game of the evening continued with junior varsity boys competition as BACA locked horns with Ridgecroft. The barn burner ended with BACA edging Ridgecroft 34-31 in overtime.
The festivities continued Friday afternoon with four varsity games and one junior varsity girls consolation game on the schedule.
The first game matched Ridgecroft and BACA varsity girls. In this edge of the seat game
the Lady Eagles fell short, losing to Ridgecroft 51-50.
In the second game NEA won 60-35 against ACS varsity girls. The third game would feature NEA vs ACS junior varsity girls consolation play. Northeast would come out on top, beating ACS 26-19.
In varsity boys action, Ridgecroft would meet ACS in game four. Ridgecroft scooped up a confident win beating ACS 81-41.
Northeast and Bethel varsity boys would close the evening of competition. NEA fell to the hosting team by a score of 60-30.
The Eric Baggett Tournament would concluded on Saturday. Game play started at 10 a.m. for the first of seven games to be played for the day.
First on the schedule was the junior varsity boys consolation game between Ridgecroft and NEA. Ridgecroft secured third place by beating NEA 34-16.
The varsity girls consolation game was next on the agenda pairing Ahoskie Christian and Bethel. ACS secured their third place slot by easing past BACA 57-37.
Next on the schedule was Ahoskie and NEA varsity boys consolation game. ACS sealed a victorious third place slot by beating the Eagles 50-21.
Now for the “milk and cookies” of the tournament, the championship games. The championship games would be in the categories of junior varsity girls and boys along with varsity girls and boys.
The first championship game of the night, Ridgecroft vs Bethel junior varsity girls. This game was full of energy and emotion as should a championship game exhibit. But Ridgecroft held fast and defeated BACA 37-21. Rams Hannah Slaughter’s 16 points contributed just less than half of Ridgecroft’s points, while Eagles’ Kaydee Beachboard scored the majority Bethel’s points tallying 17 points.
The junior varsity boys championship game pitted Ahoskie Christian against BACA. This game was a battle to the end. Eagles McKinley Conner and Jessie Williams carried the team by scoring 16 points each. But the difference came when ACS’s big man Dai Dai Simons took the game into his own hands and chalked up 37 points helping the Warriors creep by BACA 42-37.
Ridgecroft would meet conference rival Northeast in the varsity girls championship game. NEA gutted it out with only five players, but Ridgecroft would claim the title by squeaking by NEA 42-37.
The final championship game would match the Ridgecroft and BACA varsity boys. Ridgecroft’s offensive unit was overwhelming. Three of theRams accumulated double digits in scoring, Sawyer Chamblee was the leader of the trio maxing at 19 points. Though Brandon Williams banged out 30 points, the effort was in vain as Ridgecroft defeated BACA 83-48.
